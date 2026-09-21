A fan created a hyper-realistic clay bust of teenage Afrobeats artist Ice King Ochacho and posted the video online

The sculpture's likeness divided the internet, with many Nigerians joking that the creator deserves to be arrested

Ice King Ochacho, who received a public endorsement from Davido, has become one of Nigeria's most-talked-about young artists

A Nigerian fan has stirred up laughter and mild outrage online after crafting a clay sculpture of teenage Afrobeats and rap sensation Ice King Ochacho and posting the finished result for the world to see.

The sculptor shared the video on TikTok on September 19, 2026, holding up a brown clay bust of the 13-year-old's head and upper torso.

Ice King Ochacho’s fan showcases a clay sculpture of young singer, sparks reactions online. Photo: icekingochacho

Source: Instagram

On-screen text in the clip reads, "I made this hyper-realistic sculpture of IceKingOchacho," with a reference photo of the young artist placed beside the piece for comparison.

The creator rotated the sculpture to display its features from multiple angles, including the words "ICE KING" inscribed across the chest.

Who is Ice King Ochacho?

Ice King Ochacho, whose full name is Adah Shedrack Mohammed Adah, was born on August 6, 2013.

He is the son of real estate businessman King Mohammed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho.

The teenager shot to fame through a string of viral freestyle videos and has since shared stages with some of Nigeria's biggest music acts.

Davido publicly endorsed him, and he dropped his debut EP, I'm Back, in 2025.

Watch the TikTok video showing the sculpture the fan made for Ice King below:

Nigerians react to the sculpture the fan made for Ice King Ochacho

When the video made its way to X, commenters were quick to weigh in, mostly with jokes at the sculptor's expense.

The consensus was that the likeness was far from flattering, with many suggesting the creator might need legal representation before Ice King Ochacho's father finds out.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Colly8y wrote:

"He tried buh make en papa shaa no see am"

@Flowsxacc said:

"Ochacho need to Jail this Werey"

@Biqq_latest commented:

"This man need to be arrested"

@BIGNELLYTV reacted:

"Hope you get lawyer"

@Star_diigbo1 shared:

"If Na me be the papa I go first call this dash am money then Arrest am"

@Uncle__Mech wrote:

"Wickedness no pass like this"

@echeta_david commented:

"Omo What are you really up to man?"

@AshE_Nuel added:

"Them suppose arrest am"

Clay sculpture of Nigerian singer Ice King Ochacho by a fan sparks reactions online. Photo: icekingochacho

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho offers £1,000 reward to fan who tattooed Ice King on her face

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho launched a search for a female fan who tattooed his 13-year-old son Ice King Ochacho’s face on her cheeks, offering her £1,000 when she is found.

During a livestream with Peller on September 18, 2026, the businessman said he had seen the tattoo and was already searching for the woman.

Ochacho added that Ice King suggested the reward as a token of appreciation for the fan’s loyalty, amid a growing trend of fans getting tattoos of the teenage artist.

Source: Legit.ng