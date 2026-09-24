Isaac Agene, an engineering graduate, applied for a position at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals after spotting a vacancy link online with no insider connections

He passed two online aptitude tests before being invited to a physical interview, where he spoke plainly about his goals and experience

On July 29, he received an offer email from Dangote's hiring team, and officially accepted the graduate trainee programme on August 5

Isaac Agene, an engineering graduate, has captured widespread attention on LinkedIn after sharing how he secured a graduate trainee position at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals without any personal connections, financial inducements, or family influence.

In a post published in September 2026, Agene described the process as straightforward: he found the job listing online, applied through the same channels available to every other candidate, and sat two rounds of online aptitude tests before receiving an invitation to a physical interview.

An engineering graduate lands Dangote Refinery job, shares application process. Photo: LinkedIn/ Isaac Agene

Source: UGC

How engineering graduate got job at Dangote refinery

Walking into the interview room, Agene said he kept his approach simple. He spoke honestly about his experience, career goals, and where he hoped to be in five years, deliberately avoiding jargon or rehearsed corporate language. After the interview, he returned home, spoke briefly with his sister about how it had gone, prayed, and focused his attention on other projects.

Nearly two weeks later, on the evening of 29 July, an email arrived from Dangote's hiring and talent management team. The message congratulated him on his interview performance and extended an offer to join an 18-month graduate trainee programme.

Agene officially accepted the offer on 5 August. He described the Dangote refinery as the largest single-train refinery in the world and the seventh largest refinery globally, adding that it holds the distinction of being the number one exporter of Jet A1 fuel in the world.

Dangote Refinery graduate trainee advises aspirants

Having spent over a month in the role by the time he wrote the post, Agene said the experience had already proven itself to be one of a kind. Beyond announcing his new employer, he used the post as an opportunity to speak directly to job seekers who were still in the thick of their search.

His message was clear: a door can be walked into without knowing anyone on the other side, provided the courage to keep knocking is there.

Reactions to his post poured in from people who found his story both relatable and motivating.

Ngozi John said:

"Congratulations to you. Your story has given me hope. I'm about to wind up my service year. I believe even though I don't have any connection, I'll find myself in big places someday. I just need to work on myself and confidence."

Kabiru Yahaya said:

"Félicitations bro. I couldn't write the second test (for some reason it didn't work for me). I'm glad you got in. Félicitations once more."

Onyekachi Ubadire said:

"Your story is enough coals for the fire of someone's GT dreams. Really glad this turned out well, for you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng