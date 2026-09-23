Former BBNaija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has opened up about what first caught his attention about fellow ex-housemate Bells

The reality star shared how their conversations gradually brought them closer while they were inside the house

Following their eviction, Yusuf has also addressed whether their connection could continue outside the reality show

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has shared more details about his connection with fellow ex-housemate Bells.

Speaking during an interview on Lush after their eviction on Sunday, Yusuf explained what initially made him curious about Bells.

Yusuf opens up about what first caught his attention about his fellow ex-housemate, Bells. Photos: @bbnaija/IG.

Source: Instagram

Yusuf opens up about Bells

According to him, it was not just her appearance but also her mannerisms and family background that caught his attention.

“I found her exceptionally intriguing. Her mannerisms were something I was not used to. Then I found that she came from a very peculiar family,” he said.

As a writer, the reality star said he wanted to understand her better, and their conversations gradually became more frequent.

Yusuf recalled how the pair became increasingly close as they spent more time together in the BBNaija house.

“And just like that, conversations after conversations, we grew closer. I was drawn to her and I just found myself always talking to Bells. And then she’s a very beautiful lady,” he said.

Their growing bond became one of the relationships viewers watched closely during their time on the show.

But with both housemates now outside the BBNaija house, the big question is whether the connection will survive.

Asked if he intended to continue the relationship with Bells, Yusuf said they still needed to have a conversation about where they stood.

He acknowledged that they had experienced their ups and downs but maintained that he respected Bells.

“We need to have a conversation. We are going to have a conversation eventually. But yeah, we’re open to exploring things,” he said.

Watch Yusuf's interview after his eviction here:

Reactions trail Yusuf's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ imabongoolalekan stated:

"Wow I love what I hear now my in-law Yusuf handsome guy love you both forever "

@kay8_mandy noted:

"They both speak well, have a good command of English. I wish you both all the love you wish for yourself."

@happymoremabvira wrote:

"Why not asking him about hiim directing wagers its all about bells bells. He told yu he like the girl in many interbiews so what more do yu want to hear abeg"

Yusuf shares how conversations with Bells gradually brought them closer while they were inside the house. Photo: @bbnaija/IG.

Source: UGC

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng