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Chioma Goodhair Reacts as Iyabo Ojo Confirms Reconciliation With Toyin Lawani
Celebrities

Chioma Goodhair Reacts as Iyabo Ojo Confirms Reconciliation With Toyin Lawani

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Socialite Chioma Goodhair reacted after Iyabo Ojo confirmed her reconciliation with celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani
  • A fan tagged Chioma Goodhair in Iyabo Ojo's post, suggesting she had been left out of the reconciliation story
  • Chioma Goodhair took to her Instagram story with a question about unblocking someone after their long-running feud

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The reconciliation between Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Lawani set social media buzzing, but it was hair entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair, who stole the spotlight with her own reaction to the news.

Iyabo Ojo sparked the conversation when she shared photos celebrating her renewed friendship with Toyin Lawani, writing that life had taught her that real friendships are not perfect.

Chioma GoodHair reacts to Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Lawani’s reconciliation with an Instagram update
Chioma GoodHair confirms she has reconciled with Toyin Lawani after Iyabo Ojo announced their reconciliation. Photo: chiomagoodhair/tiannahsplacempire/iyaboojofespris
Source: Instagram

She noted that true bonds always find their way back, regardless of time spent apart.

Toyin Lawani responded warmly in the comments, writing:

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"Glad we found our way back 🤗 🫂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Read also

Iyabo Ojo reconciles with Toyin Lawani, shares reason as fans gush: “Awww, this is long overdue”

Chioma Goodhair joins the reconciliation

The comments section quickly became a reunion of its own.

One fan expressed hope that Chioma Goodhair and Toyin Lawani, whose friendship had also soured, would similarly patch things up, writing:

"I hope Chioma and Tiannah can put away their differences too. You'll rock."

Actress Iyabo Ojo replied to confirm the news, saying:

"they've settled too ❤️."

Another fan tagged Chioma Goodhair directly, playfully suggesting she had been left behind:

"Come and see o, they have left you behind."

Chioma was quick to set the record straight, responding:

"😂😂 at all we're on a 3 way call as we speak reminiscing 💫🤭."

Shortly after, Chioma took to her Instagram story with a question that perfectly summed up where things stood:

"Guys, how do you unblock someone you've blocked in the past on IG, now you've made up?"

Background to Toyin Lawani and Chioma Goodhair's fallout

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The rift between Chioma Goodhair and Toyin Lawani first became public around May 2022, when Toyin publicly called out Chioma for allegedly spreading false rumours about her during filming of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

Toyin accused Chioma of lying that she had compared her son, Tenor, to Laura Ikeji's son, and also criticised the show's organisers for presenting her unfavourably.

In a later interview on the With Chude podcast, Chioma addressed the on-screen conflicts, admitting she felt deeply embarrassed by them.

She also disclosed that she had a separate altercation with Iyabo Ojo during production, though that footage was reportedly cut from the show.

Check out Iyabo Ojo's response confirming that Chioma Goodhair and Toyin Lawani have reconciled, the hair vendor's response and her Instagram post below:

Chioma GoodHair joins Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Lawani in settling their differences after years of tension
Chioma GoodHair and Toyin Lawani reconcile as Iyabo Ojo brings their friendship reunion to light. Photo: chiomagoodhair/iyaboojofespris
Source: Instagram

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani and Chioma Goodhair's reconciliation

Followers flooded the comments with support for the reunited friends:

@theo4sure2003 wrote:

"BLESS YOU IYABO WITH THE HEART OF PLANTINUM"

@pholathomfabricstore commented:

"Love that for them❤️❤️❤️"

@jk_fashion_lifestyles said:

"Alhamdulillah for that ma'am"

@chinnysignature24 wrote:

"I too love ❤️ you ❤️ 💕 ♥️ 💓 💖 💗 ❤️"

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@osa_love_iy commented:

"Thank You Lord ❤️🙌"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Mercy Aigbe's video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo reacted after Mercy Aigbe’s son, Jumon, shared an unfiltered video of the actress during their work trip to Qatar.

Jumon jokingly admitted that he did not use a filter, while noting that Mercy might be upset when she saw the clip.

Iyabo Ojo responded with laughing and love emojis as fans found the candid moment amusing.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

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