Nigerian streamer Peller turned down a smoke offered by rapper Jeriq during a casual meeting that was captured on video

Rather than simply declining, the content creator fired back with a witty response that left fans talking online

Fans flooded the comments to praise the streamer, whose public stance on smoking and drinking is well known

Nigerian TikTok streamer and content creator Peller found himself at the centre of online conversation after a video from his encounter with rapper Jeriq began circulating on X on September 22.

In the clip, Jeriq extended a blunt to Peller, apparently linking smoking to creative inspiration.

Peller reacts to rapper Jeriq's smoke offer during their recent meeting in a viral video. Photo: peller089/jeriqthehussla

Source: Instagram

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, was having none of it. Instead of a straightforward refusal, he quipped that the substance would ruin his life and cheekily asked for one of Jeriq's expensive diamonds instead.

Reports place the value of those diamonds at around ₦320 million, making the comeback all the more entertaining.

Peller's witty rejection steals the show

The moment stood out as the highlight of an already lively interaction between the two.

During the same meeting, Peller recounted a story about being high on a cocktail and chasing people with a knife, and he also announced plans for an African tour next year.

Despite the relaxed atmosphere, he held firm when the smoke came his way.

Peller has made no secret of his position on smoking and drinking, and his refusal was consistent with how he has presented himself to his audience.

He has built a massive following through sarcastic, high-energy streams and previously won Best Content Creator at the Trace Awards.

Jeriq, for his part, is a Nigerian rapper celebrated for blending Igbo influences with street narratives, with projects like Billion Dollar Dream among his recognised works.

Watch Peller and Jeriq's moment that sparked reaction in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller and Jeriq's viral moment

The clip drew a flood of reactions from followers who appreciated both the humour and the boundary-setting:

@NgoziChukw35ev wrote:

"That's my boy ogo I can't love you less no follow them smoke"

@Walae_15 commented:

"You go know when person rate you, he literally stood up to welcome him. I too love Jeriq"

@DECIMAL50 said:

"Even Pepsi dey high peller"

@Obeh0147 shared:

"I love peller for this fr. No matter who you be i no fit do Watin i no the do because of you"

@realyobarnub noted:

"Jeriq Dey always Dey on"

@its_Miguel04 added:

"Till today I'm still trying to figure out the kind pleasure people derive from sm0king I no see."

Peller reacts as rapper Jeriq offers him a smoke during their recent encounter. Photo: peller089/jeriqthehussla

Source: Instagram

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng