Germany published new guidelines outlining how IT specialists and AI professionals can secure a visa and work in the country

The country currently has approximately 109,000 unfilled IT positions in 2025, with demand spanning software development, data science, and cybersecurity

Germany's IT and telecoms sector records an annual turnover of €307 billion, making it one of Europe's most innovative and competitive markets

Germany has released official guidelines spelling out the pathways available for IT professionals and artificial intelligence experts who want to obtain a visa and build a career in the country.

The guidelines, published on the Make It in Germany platform, describe Germany's IT, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sector as a European leader driven by an innovation rate of 92.4% and an annual turnover of €307 billion.

Germany lists guidelines for foreign IT specialists to get visa, work in country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The country is explicitly positioning itself as a destination for skilled tech workers, particularly those with expertise in emerging areas such as AI.

IT roles in high demand in Germany

According to the guidelines, around 109,000 IT positions are expected to remain unfilled across Germany in 2025. Opportunities exist at small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial firms, and large multinational corporations. The roles attracting the most demand include software developers, application support specialists, IT security experts, and data scientists.

Software developers are sought to design and implement applications using appropriate programming languages, while application support specialists manage and maintain systems such as SAP and SharePoint.

IT security experts are expected to stay ahead of evolving threats and develop new solutions for software systems, and data scientists are needed to analyse large datasets and draw actionable insights using methods drawn from both information technology and mathematics.

AI skills open new career doors

Germany's guidelines place particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, noting that the country is actively expanding its standing as a hub for future technologies. Companies are seeking professionals who can develop intelligent applications, make data more accessible, and advance digital solutions across industries.

The specific AI-related roles highlighted include data scientists, AI engineers, software developers specialising in artificial intelligence, computer scientists, and database developers and administrators.

On qualifications, the guidelines note that both academically trained professionals and those with vocational backgrounds are welcome, depending on the role. A university degree in computer science, data science, or artificial intelligence is one recognised entry point, but an IT apprenticeship combined with relevant further training can equally serve as a pathway into the sector.

Notably, Germany points out that AI skills are no longer confined to traditional tech roles. Professionals in other fields who have developed AI competencies are increasingly being sought across a variety of industries, broadening the scope of who these opportunities apply to.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng