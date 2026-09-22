Davido’s older sister, Sharon Adeleke, has opened up about the habits of the singer that frequently lead to disagreements between them

The businesswoman disclosed that the two siblings hold weekly finance meetings, where she keeps a close eye on the singer’s spending

Sharon also disclosed the two things she regularly warns Davido about, but her brother does not always listen

Sharon Ademefun, formerly Adeleke, has given fans a glimpse into the less glamorous side of her relationship with her younger brother, Afrobeats star Davido.

The entrepreneur spoke during an appearance on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, where she discussed her family, business, and involvement in the singer’s career.

Sharon Adeleke shares the habits of Davido that frequently lead to disagreements between them. Photos: @lifeofrona01/@iamdavido/IG.

Source: Twitter

Sharon disclosed that she serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Davido’s music label and has been involved in his management team since the beginning of his career.

According to her, being close to Davido means she can tell him things other people may be too careful to say.

But that honesty sometimes comes at a price.

Sharon disclosed that she and Davido hold formal finance meetings every week to monitor his spending.

She admitted that the singer’s taste for luxury cars and jewellery is one of the major issues that frequently puts them at odds.

“One of the major things that I’m always getting on my brother is jewellery and cars. I always say, ‘David, please, no more cars,’” she said.

Watch the X video of Sharon Adeleke's interview speaking about Davido here:

Reactions trail Sharon Adeleke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@khanpunt stated:

"Poor man and doubting rich people 5 and 6"

@_Punk_0x wrote:

"“David, please no more cars” Person wey don spend $15 million on another one"

Sharon Adeleke admits Davido's taste for luxury cars, and jewellery is one of the major issues that frequently puts them at odds. Photo: @lifeofrona1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng