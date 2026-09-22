Immigration officers reviewing spousal visa applications treat every couple with some suspicion, regardless of whether the marriage is genuine

A marriage certificate alone is not enough to carry a spousal visa application, and couples often misunderstand what supporting evidence actually counts

Many applicants are caught out by a common assumption about which period of their relationship their evidence needs to cover

London, United Kingdom - Getting a spousal visa approved requires more than submitting the right paperwork, as immigration officers look beyond basic documents.

Couples who understand the evidence that carries weight in an application are better prepared.

A marriage certificate alone may not prove a genuine relationship. Joint leases, bills and insurance records can provide additional evidence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Marriage certificate alone isn't enough

Every spousal visa application needs a marriage certificate, but it only confirms that a ceremony took place on a specific date. It says nothing about whether two people built a shared life together. Officers are well aware of this, which is why additional evidence is always required.

Documents that help fill that gap include joint leases, utility bills, insurance records, and any other materials that carry both names, showing shared responsibilities over time.

What evidence can prove your marriage?

One of the most common mistakes applicants make is assuming that only evidence from after the wedding matters. Officers are specifically looking for proof that the relationship existed before the marriage itself. Photos, messages, or travel records from the courtship period can significantly change how an entire application reads, because they show the relationship had its own history before any legal ceremony took place.

On photos, quality matters more than quantity. A large collection of polished images all taken during the same trip can look curated, even when the relationship is completely genuine. Ordinary, unposed moments spread across months or years, such as a family dinner, a weekend at home, or a routine errand, tend to read as more convincing than a formal portrait session.

Couples who have lived apart at any stage usually have strong communication records available to them: WhatsApp conversations, call logs, emails, or video call histories. Rather than submitting thousands of pages, a well-organised selection showing regular contact over time is more useful. Messages covering everyday topics, family matters, and travel plans alongside more personal exchanges help round out the picture.

Couples who have lived apart can use selected messages, call logs, emails and video call records to show regular communication over time. Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Do you need joint bank account?

Many couples believe that not having a joint bank account will hurt their application. It can be strong evidence when it exists, but its absence alone does not fail an application. Plenty of couples maintain separate finances for cultural, practical, or personal reasons that have nothing to do with the authenticity of their relationship.

Alternative evidence of financial interdependence can include shared debts, joint leases, utility accounts in both names, or being named as a beneficiary on a partner's insurance or pension. Being able to describe a spouse's finances in an interview, knowing where they bank or roughly what they earn, also signals genuine closeness.

One important caution: opening a joint account shortly before submitting an application, and barely using it, is unlikely to help. Immigration officers look for records that reflect how a relationship actually functions, not documents created specifically to strengthen a file. Presenting a relationship as it genuinely exists, and explaining any arrangements that may look unconventional, is consistently the stronger approach.

The six things that help prove a marriage is genuine for spousal visa purposes are highlighted below:

Shared responsibilities and living arrangements Evidence of the relationship before marriage Everyday photos taken over time Consistent communication records Financial interdependence Knowledge of each other’s lives and finances

Read more on visa

NIS introduces contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng