Aliko Dangote publicly acknowledged the viral social media jokes made by Nigerians who bought shares in his refinery's IPO

The billionaire made the remark at the 2026 Qatar Economic Forum during a live interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO opened on September 14, offering shares at ₦525 each with a minimum buy-in of just ₦5,250

Aliko Dangote has weighed in on the wave of jokes Nigerians unleashed online after purchasing shares in his refinery, and his response has only made the internet more excited.

Speaking at the 2026 Qatar Economic Forum in a video circulating on X on September 21, during a sit-down with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua, Africa's richest man acknowledged the flood of memes and comedic posts that followed the launch of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO.

Dangote responds to viral jokes from new shareholders after refinery share sale. Photo: dangote

Source: Instagram

"You must have seen that they've been calling me now for a board meeting," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Nigeria's biggest retail share offer

The IPO opened on September 14, 2026, and has been described as Africa's largest retail share sale of its kind. Shares were priced at ₦525 apiece, with the minimum subscription set at just 10 shares, totalling ₦5,250, roughly $4.

Marketed as a "people's IPO," the offer was deliberately structured to bring in everyday Nigerians, from traders and drivers to younger first-time investors, and the company set a target of up to 10 million shareholders across Africa.

The ultra-low entry point did exactly what it was designed to do: it sparked a frenzy.

New shareholders took to social media to declare themselves Dangote's "business partners," post mock ownership certificates, and joke about flagging down his trucks to lodge complaints.

Popular comedian Sabinus and other content creators amplified the trend with skits portraying small investors as overbearing co-owners demanding emergency meetings over trivial matters.

Dangote hints at fertiliser IPO

Dangote also used the forum to hint at what comes next.

When asked about the fertiliser business, he confirmed plans to list it publicly, describing it as "the biggest fertiliser company on Earth."

He indicated the IPO would happen in 2028.

Watch Dangote speak about the viral meme in the X video below:

Fans react to Dangote's interview clip

@auskieofl wrote:

"Nigerians really know how to turn anything into content"

@naija2capeblog reacted:

"The way he actually acknowledged us I've already reserved my seat at the next board meeting. Don't start without me, partner."

@Nursebassey_ commented:

"If a rich man like Dangote can still find time to go through memes about himself, abeg, don't let anybody tell you they're too busy"

@Wondersofical said:

"Wait na all these Nigerians wey dey buy cement wear for body him dey call business partners kek"

@hill_osewengie added:

"Honestly, baba don tire for we Nigerians walai"

@BankzNFH1 noted:

"Baba Dey see all our post"

Dangote addresses viral 'business partners' trend sparked by refinery IPO. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Halima Dangote explains private lifestyle as billionaire's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Halima Dangote explained why she and her sisters, Fatimah and Mariya, maintain a low profile despite being daughters of billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

Speaking during a Bloomberg Next Africa interview, Halima said the siblings are not comfortable publicly discussing their wealth, possessions or activities, adding that they prefer to let their achievements speak for themselves.

She noted that the family’s business results, including sales, profit growth and its expansion to a $100 billion valuation, matter more to them than public recognition or social media visibility.

Source: Legit.ng