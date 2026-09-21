Audrey Cyril has pressed on with her wedding plans after dating allegations against her fiancé, Mr Presh

The allegations had caused an uproar on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

Neither Cyril nor Mr Presh publicly addressed the allegations, and the claims have not been independently verified

Nigerian gospel TikTok creator Audrey Cyril is pushing forward with her wedding despite a wave of allegations against her fiancé, Mr Presh, that have gone viral on social media.

Cyril, who commands a following of over 600,000 on TikTok, had built a largely faith-centred online presence, openly discussing her relationship values and her decision to remain celibate until marriage. While she had occasionally spoken about being in a relationship, she kept her partner's identity fairly private before the controversy erupted.

Audrey Cyril continues wedding preparations amid allegations against Mr Presh. Credit: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

The storm began when a woman identified as Oma came forward with claims that she had been romantically involved with Mr Presh.

It was not until January, she claimed, that she found out he had allegedly been with Cyril for approximately two years and had already proposed to her.

Her account appeared to open the floodgates, with other women sharing comparable stories online in the days that followed.

According to reports, Mr Presh proposed in July, and wedding preparations reportedly kicked off shortly after.

Neither Cyril nor Mr Presh has publicly confirmed or denied any of the allegations. The claims remain unverified and have not been independently established.

Reactions as Audrey Cyril moves on with wedding plans amid fresh controversy. Credit: audrycyril

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video Cyril shared amid claims against Mr Presh is below:

Reactions to Audrey Cyril's decision

The news that Cyril appeared to be proceeding with the wedding drew sharp and often sardonic reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@veevogee wrote:

"Were you all thinking she'll call the wedding off??? Nah, they're always the chosen ones deserving to be a wife. Che che kule 😂😂😂"

@kelvin_kertz commented:

"If Chioma went ahead with marrying Davido, she definitely doesn't see a problem going ahead with hers. 😂"

@ire_yi_mika said:

"Go ahead darling😂😂You won baby you won yourself a community Jonasi"

@mz___yemmy reacted:

"Men love your type baby girl😂"

@mary.kemz shared:

"She can change him 💯 I believe in her 👏👏"

@mz___yemmy also wrote:

"Nigerian men definition of a good woman🤣"

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis change bio after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible.

The duo updated their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.

The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng