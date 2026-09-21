Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Christian Tiktoker Audrey Cyril Makes Bold Move Amid Controversy Surrounding Her Fiancé
Celebrities

Christian Tiktoker Audrey Cyril Makes Bold Move Amid Controversy Surrounding Her Fiancé

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Audrey Cyril has pressed on with her wedding plans after dating allegations against her fiancé, Mr Presh
  • The allegations had caused an uproar on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions
  • Neither Cyril nor Mr Presh publicly addressed the allegations, and the claims have not been independently verified

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Nigerian gospel TikTok creator Audrey Cyril is pushing forward with her wedding despite a wave of allegations against her fiancé, Mr Presh, that have gone viral on social media.

Cyril, who commands a following of over 600,000 on TikTok, had built a largely faith-centred online presence, openly discussing her relationship values and her decision to remain celibate until marriage. While she had occasionally spoken about being in a relationship, she kept her partner's identity fairly private before the controversy erupted.

Audrey Cyril presses on with her wedding plans despite allegations against her fiancé.
Audrey Cyril continues wedding preparations amid allegations against Mr Presh. Credit: audreycyril
Source: Instagram

The storm began when a woman identified as Oma came forward with claims that she had been romantically involved with Mr Presh.

Read also

Toyin Abraham kisses husband Kolawole Ajeyemi at Bestie Jesu concert after rumour of marital crisis

It was not until January, she claimed, that she found out he had allegedly been with Cyril for approximately two years and had already proposed to her.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Her account appeared to open the floodgates, with other women sharing comparable stories online in the days that followed.

According to reports, Mr Presh proposed in July, and wedding preparations reportedly kicked off shortly after.

Neither Cyril nor Mr Presh has publicly confirmed or denied any of the allegations. The claims remain unverified and have not been independently established.

Women make multiple claims against TikToker Audrey Cyril's fiance.
Reactions as Audrey Cyril moves on with wedding plans amid fresh controversy. Credit: audrycyril
Source: Instagram

The TikTok video Cyril shared amid claims against Mr Presh is below:

Reactions to Audrey Cyril's decision

The news that Cyril appeared to be proceeding with the wedding drew sharp and often sardonic reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@veevogee wrote:

"Were you all thinking she'll call the wedding off??? Nah, they're always the chosen ones deserving to be a wife. Che che kule 😂😂😂"

@kelvin_kertz commented:

"If Chioma went ahead with marrying Davido, she definitely doesn't see a problem going ahead with hers. 😂"

Read also

Peller offers ₦5m bounty to anyone who finds lady accusing him of pregnancy

@ire_yi_mika said:

"Go ahead darling😂😂You won baby you won yourself a community Jonasi"

@mz___yemmy reacted:

"Men love your type baby girl😂"

@mary.kemz shared:

"She can change him 💯 I believe in her 👏👏"

@mz___yemmy also wrote:

"Nigerian men definition of a good woman🤣"

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis change bio after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible.

The duo updated their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.

The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
TikTok
Hot:
Pokemon characters Happy birthday prayers Good evening message Famous person world Boy study medicine surgery