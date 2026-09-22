Nigerian social commentator Gehgeh called out Burna Boy over his luxury car purchase, describing it as a financial mistake

Gehgeh gave Burna Boy 24 hours to dispose of the vehicle, questioning what benefit it offers ordinary Nigerians

The commentator argued that wealthy Nigerians should reconsider heavy spending on luxury items amid widespread economic hardship

Nigerian social commentator Gehgeh has aimed at Afrobeats star Burna Boy, publicly condemning his latest luxury car purchase and demanding the singer get rid of it within a day.

In a video that has since sparked debate online, Gehgeh described the acquisition as embarrassing and urged Burna Boy to have it carted away for scrap metal. His tone was blunt and unsparing.

Geh Geh blasts Burna Boy over Bugatti Chiron VXX purchase. Credit: Burnaboygram, Official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

"Burna Boy, that your car wey you buy eh, call Aboki iron condemn make them come carry that financial mistake wey you buy from your compound. It's a shame. I no believe when I see that video," he said.

Gehgeh Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum to Burna Boy

The commentator did not stop at criticism. He issued the Grammy-winning singer a 24-hour window to act, framing the purchase as one that delivers no real value to the average Nigerian.

"Call Aboki now. I'm giving 24 hours. That car you buy, what benefit is it to me as a Nigerian?" he said.

Gehgeh's argument centred on the contrast between the cost of the vehicle, valued at billions of naira and the daily struggles facing ordinary people across the country. He pointed to poor road infrastructure as part of his case against the purchase.

"You carry billions of Naira go buy car wey no get use to you and the country you come from," he stated.

He pushed further, questioning the logic of splashing money on a luxury vehicle in a country where many cannot afford basic necessities.

"You don go buy car where the road to drive am? Nigerians are hungry and you are buying a car," Gehgeh added.

Geh Geh calls Burna Boy’s Bugatti a “financial mistake”, demands that it is scrapped. Credit: Burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Nigerians React to Gehgeh's Comments on Burna Boy

The video drew hundreds of reactions from Nigerians, with opinions split between those who backed Gehgeh's sentiments and those who found his outrage misplaced.

@queenethhilbert wrote:

"Prof you're giving who how many minutes? Which financial mistake? Lord 😳😩🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣"

@_tcoded commented:

"Poor man dy advice Rich man 😂🤣"

@iam_chrisbrazz said:

"Aboki condemn for 9B naira car.... FBI suppose arrest you gheghe 😂😂"

@obere_xchange shared:

"Buh make we no lie he is saying the truth 💯💯"

@patrick_worldbuddytmkoded wrote:

"I swear to God. They want us to be running after them as slaves... even if I see big Wiz 💎🦅 wey be my idolo I can never run after him rather I will use my steeze meet am because I know say big Wiz has steeze"

Watch Gehgeh's Instagram video below:

Tragedy averted as fan falls in front of Burna Boy's Bugatti

Legit.ng reported on Burna Boy’s early morning Lagos drive in his custom ₦9 billion Bugatti, during which a fan fell in front of the moving vehicle as crowds chased the hypercar.

The incident was captured on video and sparked divided reactions online, while the singer’s one-of-a-kind Bugatti remains one of the most expensive privately owned cars in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng