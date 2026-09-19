Wizkid and Jada P set the internet ablaze with separate cryptic posts that fans interpreted as signs of a split

Jada P posted two emotional messages on X on September 12, 2026, followed days later by a pointed post from Wizkid

Despite the online speculation, Wizkid made a move on Instagram on the night of September 18 that caught everyone's attention

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid appeared to put breakup rumours to rest after a series of cryptic social media posts between him and his longtime partner Jada Pollock, widely known as Jada P, sent fans into a frenzy.

It started on September 12, 2026, when Jada P took to X with two separate posts that read like a declaration of self-worth.

Wizkid promotes Jada P’s brand after cryptic posts spark breakup rumours. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the first post, Jada P wrote:

"Full of love, and it's all genuine."

Shortly after, she added:

"Real and rare, you won't find me twice."

The posts quickly went viral, with followers speculating that something had gone wrong in her relationship with the Afrobeats icon.

Then, on September 18, Wizkid seemed to pour fuel on the fire with his own post, though he mentioned no name.

He wrote:

"Never wanted you. Still don't."

The combination of both posts left many fans convinced the couple had called it quits.

Wizkid's move that silenced the rumours

Later that same night of September 18, Wizkid took to his Instagram Stories and appeared to send a very different message.

Rather than staying silent, he actively promoted Jada's brand page, tagging her account and encouraging his followers to support it.

For many observers, the gesture spoke louder than any breakup speculation.

Wizkid vs Jada P: A relationship that has weathered many storms

This is not the first time the pair have found themselves at the centre of split rumours.

Back in 2023, Wizkid said he was single and ready to find love, a comment that infuriated Jada, who called him out for airing their private matters online.

The two eventually reconciled, with Wizkid going on to spoil her on Mother's Day, gifting her a Land Rover and throwing her a lavish 40th birthday party where he reportedly splashed over N10 million on the celebration.

In a 2024 interview with BET UK, Jada P opened up about being repeatedly labelled just a "baby mama" when Wizkid won his Grammy, arguing that she had helped build a legacy and deserved recognition as an entrepreneur in her own right.

The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in January 2025.

By June, Wizkid made his first public appearance alongside his daughter and Jada at the premiere of his documentary in New York.

Jada's father, Lenox Jca Prince, has also been vocal about his admiration for the couple, sharing warm photos of them and describing them as his beautiful children.

Check out Wizkid's show of love to Jada P in the Instagram post below:

Wizkid shows support for Jada P after viral breakup rumours, promoting her brand days after their cryptic social media posts left fans wondering. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng