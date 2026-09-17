Nigerian TikTok star Peller announced a ₦5 million reward for anyone who can locate a lady alleging he got her pregnant

The woman had shared what she called a doctor's report online, saying Peller pressured her to end the pregnancy

The bounty announcement comes weeks after Peller's wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis earlier in 2026

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has put up a ₦5 million reward for anyone who can track down a woman publicly claiming he fathered her unborn child.

The announcement, which spread rapidly across X and Instagram on September 17, 2026, has ignited a fresh wave of debate online about the ongoing saga.

Peller announces ₦5 million bounty over viral pregnancy allegation. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The controversy started last week when an unidentified female TikTok content creator posted a video alleging she was pregnant with Peller's child.

She presented what she described as a doctor's report to support her claims, and said she had already reached out to him privately.

According to her, his only response was to push her to terminate the pregnancy, an option she flatly rejected.

On September 14, Peller denied the allegations. He addressed both the woman and a herbalist who had separately made claims against him through his WhatsApp channel, warning that their families would be the ones begging if he chose to act.

Peller's history with public bounties

This is not the first time the content creator has deployed a public financial reward to handle personal controversies.

The TikTok streamer previously announced a ₦5 million bounty targeting a babalawo (herbalist) who made allegations of spiritual dealings against him, a move that drew similar online attention at the time.

Peller married fellow content creator Jarvis in August 2026, which has made the pregnancy allegation all the more explosive among his followers and the wider social media community.

Watch Peller speak on the lady who accused him of pregnancy in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller's ₦5m offer

The announcement triggered a flood of responses online, with many noting the bounty's purchasing power in the current economic climate.

@Rinabloom01 wrote:

"Omo 5M for this economy, dem go find am before tomorrow morning"

@stelkim8 commented:

"Hope her lawyer has a lawyer, nonsense generations 😢😢"

@iam.jaylavish asked:

"Who are you to declare someone wanted??"

@glitznglamourworld reacted:

"Na that 5 million part i dey interested in. The girl wey give you pregnancy bowo? 😂😂 peller na werey"

@great_wale observed:

"She fit say no be him own Peller now, just as peller say no be the Buchi him dey talk about. 😃"

@call_me_minash said:

"It's like there is something in that prison that people are not telling us cus 😮😮😮"

@_hhorla wrote:

"They won't learn and their family members no get money to do case…awon akoni si wahala omo"

Peller launches ₦5 million bounty search for woman behind pregnancy claim. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng