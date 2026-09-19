Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a surprise appearance on Isbae U's popular Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast

Isbae U cheekily claimed on air that he once paid Obasanjo's salary and fed him from 1999 to 2007

The unexpected appearance set social media ablaze, with fans showering the content creator with praise

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has turned up as a guest on one of Nigeria's buzzing online interview shows, and the internet is still trying to process it.

Isbae U, the comedian and content creator behind the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, welcomed the former Nigerian president to his show on Saturday, September 19, 2026, sending his audience into a frenzy they clearly did not see coming.

Former President Obasanjo makes an appearance on a popular Nigerian podcast. Credit: obasanjo/isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Isbae U's bold introduction

The moment that had everyone talking came right at the top of the episode. In his signature sarcastic style, Isbae U introduced Obasanjo with a jaw-dropping claim: that the former president was once his employee.

"Our guest today used to work for me. I paid his salary, I paid for his rent in Aso Rock, and I fed him from 1999 to 2007," the host said, to the clear amusement of the room.

He then called for "a round of applause for our president," before cheekily adding that the former head of state should have asked for permission before reaching for the water.

The satirical intro set the tone for what was clearly an unconventional sit-down between a veteran statesman and one of Nigeria's most irreverent digital voices.

The clip spread rapidly across social media after it was posted, with fans praising Isbae U for landing such a significant and unexpected guest. Many were visibly impressed, while others could not resist the opportunity for political humour.

Reactions trail former President Obasanjo’s unexpected appearance on Isbae U’s podcast. Credit: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Watch the episode clip from Isbae U's podcast that sparked all the excitement below:

Reactions as Obasanjo appears on podcast

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@tiannahsplacempire commented:

"Na Tinubu I want you to bring, your jail time go sure 😍"

@babayhermi wrote:

"Wow wow wow. My bro got a whole president to the show 👏 👏👏"

@madibas_autos reacted:

"I go advice you to take a before & after picture of yourself. E get why 😂…"

@the_toyosi shared:

"BAE U!!!! HAAAA but we have to give it to you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Ku'se"

@omobolade_5 said:

"Wow bravo 👏 👏👏👏🙌 standing ovation for you, you deserve the accolades"

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"You go land for Kirikiri."

Pete Edochie on Isbae U's podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie was also a guest on Isbae U's popular podcast.

While speaking on the podcast, the veteran actor spoke about his status in the movie industry. Edochie's remark also led to a seniority debate in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng