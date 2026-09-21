The Jigawa New Media Office, under Governor Umar Namadi, felicitated with Pharmacist Hashim Ubale Yusuf on his 70th birthday

Pharmacist Hashim is recognised as one of the founding fathers of the APC in Jigawa State with decades of political service

The birthday message was signed by the Special Assistant to the Jigawa Governor on New Media on September 21, 2026

The Jigawa New Media Office, operating under the Office of Governor Umar A. Namadi, has publicly congratulated Pharmacist Hashim Ubale Yusuf as he marks his 70th birthday.

The birthday message, signed on September 21, 2026, by Malam Garba Al-Hadejawy, Special Assistant to the Jigawa State Governor on New Media, described Pharmacist Hashim as a distinguished politician, elder statesman, and a longstanding figure in the state's democratic history.

Jigawa Governor's Office Celebrates APC Stalwart Pharmacist Hashim Ubale Yusuf at 70

Source: UGC

Pharmacist Hashim's Political Legacy in Jigawa

The office identified Pharmacist Hashim as one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, noting that his work towards building and consolidating the party over the years remains a significant part of his public record. The statement credited him with bringing experience, wisdom, and dedication to political engagement and public life across several decades.

Beyond party politics, the message highlighted his broader contributions to democratic values and his role in fostering political unity and leadership development within Jigawa State.

Birthday Message From Government House

Issued from Government House in Dutse, the statement said the office joins Pharmacist Hashim's family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in marking the occasion. It described his 70 years as a life of service, leadership, and commitment to the welfare of the people, and said his counsel continues to be a valuable resource for both the state and the party.

The office prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and strength for the celebrant, expressing hope that he would enjoy many more years of peace and service.

Source: Legit.ng