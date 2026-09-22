Verydarkman shared what he described as a 2023 vote-rigging video featuring Senator Natasha Akpoti, escalating his public attack on the politician

The activist accused Natasha of using media influencers and bloggers on her payroll to shape public opinion in her favour

Verydarkman also alleged that a leaked voice note from the senator exposed her as no different from the politicians she publicly criticises

Ratel president and activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has turned up the heat on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, releasing what he claimed was footage of the Kogi senator directing a vote-rigging exercise during a 2023 senatorial campaign.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Monday, 21 September 2026, Verydarkman played the clip and provided a running commentary, describing what he said was Natasha instructing people on how to distribute votes among INEC officials.

Verydarkman shares alleged 2023 rigging video of Senator Natasha Akpoti. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@natasahakpoti

Source: Instagram

"That was you in 2023, caught on camera in a vote-rigging exercise of the Kogi Senate seat. That was you. See how you are sharing the vote? Dash them 50. We have gotten 90. Dash them 50," he said, directing his remarks at the senator.

Verydarkman makes allegation against Natasha

The activist insisted the whole saga began when a voice note, allegedly recorded by Natasha, surfaced online. He said the senator was asking someone to help turn Nigerians against her political rivals ahead of the 2027 elections, a request he said he took serious exception to.

Verydarkman makes promises about Senator Natasha Akpoti. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"You cooked up a story, carry on, go UN. All the whole Nigerian women they shout," he said, accusing her of manufacturing a victim narrative to mobilise public sympathy and discredit opponents".

Verydarkman went further, alleging that Natasha maintains a network of social media influencers, bloggers, and content creators on her payroll across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter who shape coverage in her favour.

"She has a lot of these social media influencers on Instagram. Plenty of them. A lot of them on Facebook. A lot of bloggers are on that payroll," he said flatly.

VDM warns against using Nigerians as political pawns

Beyond his criticism of Natasha specifically, Verydarkman used the video to deliver a broader warning to Nigerian politicians. He argued that whenever a politician publicly attacks another, it is rarely out of genuine concern for citizens but rather a calculated strategy to weaponise public sentiment.

"Anytime a politician comes out and talks about another politician and you think they are doing it because they want Nigeria to be better, it's a lie," he stated.

The activist also warned against any backlash framed as gender-based persecution, making clear he would not hold back regardless of who came to the senator's defence.

"Don't bring anything on social media and say they are trying to do this thing to you because I'm a woman. Verydarkman is on the media," he said.

Here is the Instagram video shared by Verydarkman:

Radiogad slams VDM over Bobrisky

Legit.ng reported that the media personality was not happy with the way VDM reacted after Bobrisky shared the names of people who helped him.

Bobrisky had listed the amount he got from his friends in an appreciation note, and VDM slammed all of them.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, and others who gave millions to Bobrisky. Radiogad dragged him for being noisy in others' affairs.

Source: Legit.ng