Tim Burton's children: who are Billy Raymond and Nell Burton?

Tim Burton has two children with actress Helena Bonham Carter: son Billy Raymond Burton and daughter Nell Burton. Despite being born into one of cinema's most creative families, both children have grown up almost entirely out of the public eye. Their parents have fiercely guarded their privacy since birth, making even the basic facts about Tim Burton's children surprisingly difficult to find.

Tim Burton (centre), Billy Raymond Burton (right) and Nell Burton attending the European premiere of Dumbo held at Curzon Mayfair, London. Photo: Matt Crossick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Billy Raymond Burton was born on 4 October 2003 in London, England.

was born on in London, England. Nell Burton was born on 15 December 2007 in London, England.

was born on in London, England. Both children appeared in small cameo roles in several of their father's films.

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter never married ; they separated in 2014 after 13 years together.

; they separated in after 13 years together. Johnny Depp is the godfather to Billy Raymond Burton.

Profile summary

Full name Billy Raymond Burton Nell Burton Born 4 October 2003 15 December 2007 Age (2026) 22 18 Birthplace London, England London, England Mother Helena Bonham Carter Helena Bonham Carter Father Tim Burton Tim Burton Nationality British/American British/American Known for Cameos in Tim Burton films Cameos in Tim Burton films Social media None verified None verified

Did Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter have children together?

Yes. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director and Bonham Carter welcomed their first child, Billy Raymond, in October 2003. Their daughter, Nell Burton, was born on 15 December 2007.

The couple met on the set of the 2001 film Planet of the Apes, directed by Burton. They would date for more than a decade before "amicably" calling it off in 2014.

Throughout their partnership, they collaborated on numerous projects, including 2003's Big Fish, 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2010's Alice in Wonderland, and 2012's Dark Shadows.

Is Tim Burton still married?

Tim Burton has never been married to Helena Bonham Carter. His only marriage was to Lena Gieseke (1987–1991). His subsequent partners were Lisa Marie (1992–2001), Helena Bonham Carter (2001–2014), and Monica Bellucci (2022–2025).

On 19 September 2025, Burton and Bellucci announced their split in a joint statement after two years together. He is currently single.

Billy Raymond Burton: Tim Burton's son

Bonham Carter and Burton's first child, Billy Raymond, was born on 4 October 2003 in London. He was named after his grandfathers, carrying on the name for both sides of the family. Specifically, "Billy" honours his paternal grandfather, William "Bill" Burton, while "Raymond" is a tribute to his maternal grandfather, Raymond Bonham Carter.

Billy Raymond Burton, born 4 October 2003, turns 23 in October 2026. Helena and Tim fiercely protected their children's privacy growing up, so there is very little known about Billy or his sister. Public appearances with the kids are few and far between.

Billy's film appearances

Billy has had several cameo roles in Burton's films, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Dark Shadows, though Bonham Carter emphasised that the couple made sure never to give him speaking roles.

When asked about her ambitions for her children's futures, Bonham Carter told London's Evening Standard in 2008: "I want (my children) to be lawyers or accountants."

Billy didn't fall far from the creative tree. During the promotional run for 2010's Alice in Wonderland, Bonham Carter told Fearnet that she was reliving her childhood with Billy.

Does Billy Raymond Burton have social media?

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, director Tim Burton and young Billy Raymond arrive at the Royal World Premiere of 'Alice In Wonderland' at Odeon Leicester Square. Photo: Claire R Greenway

Source: Getty Images

Neither Billy nor his sister appears to have any sort of public social media account. Although Billy has appeared in several films connected to his father, he has mostly lived a private life away from constant public attention.

Unlike many celebrity children who actively build careers through social media, modelling, music or acting, Billy has remained low-profile.

Nell Burton: Tim Burton's daughter

Nell Burton was born on 15 December 2007 and has appeared in small roles in several of her father's films. She was named after "all the Helens in the family", according to Helena in an interview with the Jewish Journal.

Nell's film appearances

Nell Burton has appeared as a baby at Dock in Alice in Wonderland, a girl at Station in Dark Shadows, an art show kid in Big Eyes, and an unnamed classmate in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Bonham Carter revealed to MovieWeb that her toddler daughter directly influenced her portrayal of the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland:

My two year old daughter — she is quieter now — was retrospective inspiration. Two is kind of the time when you don't have any empathy for any other living creature. You slap things and it's all about me. That's ok in a toddler but not in a grown-up toddler.

Co-parenting after the split

The pair announced their separation in December 2014, although they had split "amicably" earlier in the year and "continued to be friends and co-parent their children."

Both parents have remained committed to keeping the children out of the spotlight. In October 2024, Burton made a rare red carpet appearance flanked by his two children at the opening of the The World of Tim Burton exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

Latest news

Nell Burton was with her mother, Helena Bonham Carter, while attending the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London on 11 June 2025. The then-17-year-old is rarely seen in public, as her parents are notoriously private. The appearance sparked widespread interest online, with fans noting the family resemblance.

In September 2025, Burton and his then-partner Monica Bellucci announced their split in a joint statement after two years together. Burton remains in London, where his children also grew up.

FAQs

Does Tim Burton have any children? Yes, Tim Burton has two children: son Billy Raymond Burton (born 2003) and daughter Nell Burton (born 2007), both with actress Helena Bonham Carter. Did Helena Bonham Carter have children with Tim Burton? Yes. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton welcomed two children during their 13-year romance. They are Billy Raymond and Nell. How old is Nell Burton? Nell Burton turned 18 on 15 December 2025, making her 18 years old through 2026. Is Tim Burton still married? Tim Burton was only married once, to German artist Lena Gieseke, from 1987 to 1991. He was never married to Helena Bonham Carter. Who is Tim Burton's daughter? Tim Burton's daughter is Nell Burton, born in December 2007. She was named after "all the Helens in the family," according to her mother. What films have Tim Burton's children appeared in? Billy has had several cameo roles in Burton's films, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Dark Shadows. Nell appeared in Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Big Eyes, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Why did Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter split? No specific reason has been publicly confirmed. The pair announced their separation in December 2014, describing the split as "amicable." Do Tim Burton's children have social media? No. There is very little known about the teenagers; neither Nell nor Billy appears to have any sort of public social media account.

We also highlighted facts about Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter’s 13-year relationship, their two children, and their six film collaborations. The pair never married but continued to co-parent after their amicable split in 2014.

Their unconventional arrangement included two connected homes, allowing them to maintain separate personal spaces while raising their family together. Years after separating, Bonham Carter said the relationship remained special, despite not lasting forever.

Source: Legit.ng