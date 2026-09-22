Mercy Aigbe Explains Why She Must Come First Before Her Son’s Wife, Video Stirs Debate
- Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe sparked a debate after sharing her views on how her son should prioritise her over his future wife
- The actress made the comments during a live video with her kids, explaining why she believes she deserves to come first
- Aigbe used the example of a designer Birkin bag to illustrate the hierarchy she expects her son to maintain
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Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has found herself at the centre of a heated conversation after sharing some very firm opinions about where she stands in her son's life, and it is well ahead of any future wife.
The movie star made the remarks during a live video session alongside her children and another child, directing much of the discussion at her daughter, Michelle.
Aigbe was unapologetic in laying out her expectations, anchoring her position on the sacrifices she made as a mother.
According to the actress, while she has every intention of welcoming her son's wife warmly into the family, that warmth comes with a clear pecking order.
She insisted that the woman her son marries will be treated like a daughter to her, but that sentiment does not translate into equal standing when priorities are involved.
Aigbe's Birkin bag ultimatum
To drive her point home, Aigbe reached for a particularly vivid example involving a luxury Birkin bag.
She stated plainly that if both she and her daughter-in-law were to request one at the same time, her son would be expected to fulfil her wish first, without question.
In her words:
"I don't understand what you people are trying to do with my son; he is my son, and I gave birth to him. He is going to take good care of his wife because she will be like a daughter to me. If his wife and I ask him for a Birkin bag, he would buy it for me before his wife. I breastfed him."
Why Aigbe believes she comes first
The actress grounded her argument in the lived experience of motherhood, pointing to the physical and emotional labour of childbirth and nursing as reasons her bond with her son is simply irreplaceable. In her view, a wife enters her son's life by choice, while she was there from the very beginning.
Aigbe made clear she expects her son to be a devoted husband, but maintained that devotion to a spouse should never eclipse the duty owed to the woman who raised him.
Watch the viral X video of Mercy Aigbe and her children:
Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity
Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.
She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.
Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.