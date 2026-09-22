Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe sparked a debate after sharing her views on how her son should prioritise her over his future wife

The actress made the comments during a live video with her kids, explaining why she believes she deserves to come first

Aigbe used the example of a designer Birkin bag to illustrate the hierarchy she expects her son to maintain

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has found herself at the centre of a heated conversation after sharing some very firm opinions about where she stands in her son's life, and it is well ahead of any future wife.

The movie star made the remarks during a live video session alongside her children and another child, directing much of the discussion at her daughter, Michelle.

Mercy Aigbe reveals why she believes she should come before her son’s wife. Credit: @realmaercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Aigbe was unapologetic in laying out her expectations, anchoring her position on the sacrifices she made as a mother.

According to the actress, while she has every intention of welcoming her son's wife warmly into the family, that warmth comes with a clear pecking order.

She insisted that the woman her son marries will be treated like a daughter to her, but that sentiment does not translate into equal standing when priorities are involved.

Aigbe's Birkin bag ultimatum

To drive her point home, Aigbe reached for a particularly vivid example involving a luxury Birkin bag.

She stated plainly that if both she and her daughter-in-law were to request one at the same time, her son would be expected to fulfil her wish first, without question.

In her words:

"I don't understand what you people are trying to do with my son; he is my son, and I gave birth to him. He is going to take good care of his wife because she will be like a daughter to me. If his wife and I ask him for a Birkin bag, he would buy it for me before his wife. I breastfed him."

Mercy Aigbe causes a stir with her take on mothers and their sons’ wives. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Why Aigbe believes she comes first

The actress grounded her argument in the lived experience of motherhood, pointing to the physical and emotional labour of childbirth and nursing as reasons her bond with her son is simply irreplaceable. In her view, a wife enters her son's life by choice, while she was there from the very beginning.

Aigbe made clear she expects her son to be a devoted husband, but maintained that devotion to a spouse should never eclipse the duty owed to the woman who raised him.

Watch the viral X video of Mercy Aigbe and her children:

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng