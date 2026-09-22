Natasha Osawaru unveiled an official merchandise collection under her maiden name, Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

The launch came days after she skipped 2Baba's 51st birthday celebration and sparked controversy by dropping his surname at an Edo Assembly session

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some pointing out that 2Baba's name still appeared on her profile

Natasha Osawaru is making moves, and doing so firmly under her own name.

The Edo State politician unveiled an official merchandise collection on Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, branding it under the name

"Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru" with the tagline "The Power of Purpose."

Natasha Osawaru makes major business move without husband 2Baba’s surname. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The line includes tumblers, mugs, caps, tote bags, notebooks, pens, keychains, phone cases and clothing, all packaged under the motto: "More than merch. A movement for people, progress and possibilities."

Natasha drops 2Baba's name again

The launch arrived at a particularly loaded moment. Earlier in September, Natasha had already raised eyebrows when she introduced herself at an Edo State House of Assembly session using only her maiden name, conspicuously leaving out the Idibia surname she carries as the wife of music legend 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia.

Then, days before the merchandise reveal, she was notably absent from her husband's lavish 51st birthday celebration, a gathering that drew significant public attention.

The back-to-back developments have fuelled widespread speculation about the state of their marriage, with the merchandise launch adding fresh fuel to an already burning conversation online.

Fans weigh in on Natasha Osawaru's launch

The post drew immediate reactions, with many followers torn between celebrating the business move and fixating on the name question.

@b.o.aisiruwa wrote:

"Waoooooo congratulations, awesome, more wins ma'am ❤️🌹❤️"

@omosexy_empire cheered:

"My Edo sister 😆😆🥰 @hopebgf, however, did not hold back: "Thanks be to the gods of ur land, that the letter I stand for something else, now try n remove nee idibia from ur profile it making u look like a clown"

@truthewantha offered a pointed remark:

"Edo people might buy, but don't go and market in Lagos please"

@beautyjames913 stayed positive:

"Massive sold out ✅"

@gentle_soul089 echoed a similar observation to @hopebgf:

"@honorableosawaru Idibia is still on your display name; you forgot to delete it."

Natasha Osawaru’s new business identity without 2Baba’s surname gets Nigerians talking. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Adeniyi, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats icon 2Baba, made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.

In response, Pero was among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.

The interaction comes weeks after 2Baba himself extended a warm, public greeting to Pero.

Source: Legit.ng