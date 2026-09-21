Burna Boy's luxury Bugatti, reportedly worth N9 billion, caused a scene at a Lagos nightclub entrance

A video clip captured the light-blue supercar struggling to clear the ramp at Vein Lagos, drawing a crowd

Nigerians flooded the comments with jokes and sharp criticism about the country's notoriously bad roads

Burna Boy's jaw-dropping Bugatti became the unlikely star of a chaotic Lagos night after the supercar ran into trouble at the entrance of upscale club Vein Lagos, with footage of the incident spreading rapidly across social media.

A video shot by content creator @theautoprincess captured the scene outside the club, where a crowd of onlookers, security personnel, and photographers had gathered around the light-blue Bugatti as it struggled to navigate the entrance ramp.

Fans react as Burna Boy’s new Bugatti suddenly refuses to move. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The clip, captioned "Chaos as Burna Boy's Bugatti got stuck at Vein entrance 😩," spread quickly, racking up thousands of reactions online.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star recently made headlines for acquiring the ultra-low-slung hypercar, which is valued at approximately N9 billion.

The vehicle is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive automobiles on the planet, engineered for smooth European tarmac rather than the pothole-riddled streets of Nigeria.

Bugatti meets Nigerian roads

The clip reignited a long-running debate about whether exotic hypercars are practical in Lagos, where road conditions remain a persistent challenge. The irony of one of the world's most expensive cars being defeated by a club ramp was not lost on Nigerians online.

Watch the chaotic moment the Bugatti got stuck at Vein Lagos:

What Nigerians Are saying about Burna Boy's Bugatti

The comments section quickly filled up with a mix of laughter, sympathy, and pointed social commentary. Here is what some users had to say:

@mrelvis47 wrote:

"Na only this condition rich man fit listen to poor man advice 😂"

@officia.omooba commented:

"Na wetin una no dey consider be this. All these cars aren't meant for our bad roads."

@keniyekoroye shared:

"One day we go use sense talk about Naija 😂 till then this is above my tax bracket"

@_theboycubi said:

"When I asking how would he be able to drive a car as low as the buggati here in Nigeria due to how rough the road can be some people called me poor man 😂😂😂.. Sha car spotters no go they expect say the car na everytime u go dey spot am... E go be once in 3 months 😂😂😂 may they no use bill kill oluwa burna😂😂"

@gemaze556 reacted:

"Naija road go always fall hand"

@supremekingblink wrote:

"9 billion naira later alas, you can't escape poverty. This is sad to watch. Now let's get back to fixing our mindsets, so hopefully we can collectively be able to 'fix' Nigeria."

Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti sparks online debate after refusing to move. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy reacts as NFL picks him for historic Paris Halftime Show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy was announced as the halftime headliner for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints on October 25.

The singer expressed excitement about returning to Stade de France, a year after becoming the first African artist to headline the iconic French stadium.

Burna Boy said the NFL’s Paris game offers another opportunity to deliver a memorable performance and showcase African music on a major global sporting stage.

Source: Legit.ng