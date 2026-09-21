The UAE government confirmed the duration options available to foreigners travelling to the country on a visit visa in 2026

Visitors can choose between three stay durations, with a possible extension that the UAE Authority may grant more than once

The total period any foreigner can remain in the UAE on a visit visa is capped at a fixed number of days regardless of extensions

The UAE government has clarified how long foreigners are permitted to remain in the country when travelling on a visit visa, setting out three duration options and the conditions under which an extension may be granted.

According to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, a visit visa can be issued for 30, 60, or 90 days, and travellers must choose one of these periods at the point of application.

UAE explains how long visitors can remain in the country on a visit visa. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

UAE visit visa extension rules

Beyond the initial duration, the Authority may grant an extension to the visit visa, and this can happen more than once.

However, there is a firm upper limit: the total number of days a foreigner may spend in the UAE on a visit visa cannot go beyond 120 days, regardless of how many extensions are approved.

This means a traveller who enters on a 90-day visa, for example, would only be eligible for an additional 30 days at most, while someone on a 30-day visa could potentially extend their stay up to the 120-day ceiling.

UAE visit visa: Who the visa applies to

The visit visa is designed for foreigners who wish to enter the UAE temporarily, whether for tourism, family visits, or other short-term purposes.

The official rules and conditions for the visa are published by the ICP on its website, where applicants can also access the service directly.

Travellers are advised to check the approved duration that suits their plans before applying, as the choice of initial stay period affects the maximum extension that can be obtained.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had published the family members eligible for visit visa sponsorship.

UAE's residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared its requirements for a residence permit.

According to the UAE government, applicants are required to present a specific set of documents before a residence permit can be approved.

Beyond gathering the required documents, applicants must also pay a fee to process their application. The UAE charges a flat application fee of 100 AED ( N37,159).

Source: Legit.ng