Peter Okoye took to Instagram to celebrate his Köln show and hype his Berlin stop on the OG Forever Tour

The post came shortly after a Federal High Court hearing where Peter disclosed receiving $800,000 in royalties from SACEM

Nigerians flooded the comments, with many criticising Peter amid the ongoing royalty dispute with Jude Okoye

Peter Okoye is keeping the energy high on his OG Forever Tour, but his latest Instagram post caused a buzz on social media.

On Tuesday, September 22, the singer shared a celebratory update from Germany, thanking fans in Köln for an incredible night before announcing his next stop at Bi Nuu in Berlin.

Nigerians flood Peter Okoye's Instagram page after court hearing update. Credit: peterpsquare/judeengees

Source: Instagram

The timing, however, drew immediate attention. The post followed fresh court proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where Peter disclosed that he received approximately $800,000 in royalties from SACEM, the French music rights organisation. He insisted that his elder brother, Jude Okoye, had no entitlement to the funds.

Peter Okoye vs Jude Okoye

The legal battle between the two brothers has been simmering for some time, with Peter previously releasing a string of videos publicly calling out Jude. Those videos drew widespread sympathy from Nigerians, many of whom sided with Peter.

The latest court development has now sparked reactions online.

Peter Okoye's celebratory post after court hearing triggers reactions from Nigerians. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's post

The comments section on Instagram quickly became a battleground, with fans and critics weighing in on both the tour and the court revelations:

@og_of_abj1 wrote:

"Oga no u emotions dey whine us yes your show dey do well but come do PART 1 to 5 😂😂"

@kingken_235 commented:

"Oga they said they give 1.5 billion is it true😂"

@peshie434 said:

"Someone pleading not guilty doesn't mean he's not😂💀Make una calm down….Were Focused Internationally at the moment😁📌📌🔥🔥"

@yakswada wrote:

"You recieved money and set RING light for your brothers..knowing fully Nigerians are moved by emotions."

@hugechuks simply stated:

"Mr Pity 😂"

@ujmicheals noted:

"Mr do no wrong. Saint Peter. He just wanted pity from Nigerians as always. I still no take side with any of them"

@dubbynations asked:

"Oga did you admitted you received 800k$ Lagos Cort said yesterday o"

Peter Okoye shares why he decided to speak out about his brothers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye explained why he decided to publicly share his side of the fallout with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

He said he had hoped they would acknowledge their alleged wrongs, but the situation kept getting worse, prompting him to speak out.

Peter added that he was seeking justice for P-Square fans and also discussed his allegations against Jude and Paul over the group’s finances and songwriting credits.

Source: Legit.ng