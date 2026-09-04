Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon Gentry made his hosting debut at the premiere of Folagade Banks' film A Wedding Story

Aigbe shared a clip of her son at the red carpet event, describing the moment as one of her greatest joys

The proud mother addressed Juwon directly in an emotional post, urging him to keep shining

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had every reason to beam with pride recently, after her son Juwon Gentry stepped into the spotlight in a big way.

Juwon made his hosting debut at the premiere of filmmaker Folagade Banks' latest movie, A Wedding Story, where he took charge on the red carpet and left a lasting impression on those in attendance, including his mother.

Mercy Aigbe’s pride knows no bounds as son Juwon makes hosting debut. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Aigbe's Emotional Tribute to Juwon

Aigbe took to social media to share a clip of her son in action at the event, pouring her heart out in the caption.

Rather than simply congratulating him, she reflected on the journey, noting how far he has come from the little boy she once knew.

The actress said seeing him step into his own identity and carry himself with confidence at the event moved her deeply, describing the feeling as one of the greatest joys she has ever experienced as a mother.

In her words:

"Watching my boy grow into his own man and confidently do his thing will always be one of my greatest joys. From being my little Juwon @olajuwon.gentry to seeing him own the red carpet last night. Mama is one proud woman! Keep shining, my boy. The sky is only your starting point."

Juwon Gentry Steps Into the Spotlight

The premiere of A Wedding Story served as the stage for Juwon's first major public hosting appearance, and by his mother's account, he did not disappoint.

Aigbe's words suggested the moment carried a deeply personal weight for her, watching a child she raised grow into a young man capable of holding his own on a professional platform.

Watch Mercy Aigbe's viral video here:

Mercy Aigbe showers son Juwon with praise after his hosting debut at movie premiere. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng