Mercy Aigbe Bursts With Pride as Son Juwon Makes His Hosting Debut at Movie Premiere
- Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon Gentry made his hosting debut at the premiere of Folagade Banks' film A Wedding Story
- Aigbe shared a clip of her son at the red carpet event, describing the moment as one of her greatest joys
- The proud mother addressed Juwon directly in an emotional post, urging him to keep shining
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Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had every reason to beam with pride recently, after her son Juwon Gentry stepped into the spotlight in a big way.
Juwon made his hosting debut at the premiere of filmmaker Folagade Banks' latest movie, A Wedding Story, where he took charge on the red carpet and left a lasting impression on those in attendance, including his mother.
Aigbe's Emotional Tribute to Juwon
Aigbe took to social media to share a clip of her son in action at the event, pouring her heart out in the caption.
Rather than simply congratulating him, she reflected on the journey, noting how far he has come from the little boy she once knew.
The actress said seeing him step into his own identity and carry himself with confidence at the event moved her deeply, describing the feeling as one of the greatest joys she has ever experienced as a mother.
In her words:
"Watching my boy grow into his own man and confidently do his thing will always be one of my greatest joys. From being my little Juwon @olajuwon.gentry to seeing him own the red carpet last night. Mama is one proud woman! Keep shining, my boy. The sky is only your starting point."
Juwon Gentry Steps Into the Spotlight
The premiere of A Wedding Story served as the stage for Juwon's first major public hosting appearance, and by his mother's account, he did not disappoint.
Aigbe's words suggested the moment carried a deeply personal weight for her, watching a child she raised grow into a young man capable of holding his own on a professional platform.
Watch Mercy Aigbe's viral video here:
Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity
Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.
She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.
Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.