Nigerian-UK clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has responded to people repeatedly making allegations against him and members of his church

The pastor explained why he normally ignores his critics but decided to speak after some of his friends became concerned about the accusations

Adegboyega challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing involving his church to take the matter to the police or court

Nigerian-UK clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has finally addressed people who have continued to make allegations against him and members of his church.

The pastor, in a recent video shared online, said he usually chooses not to respond to his critics because he does not consider some of the issues serious enough to warrant his attention.

However, this time, he decided to speak after some of his friends became worried about the repeated claims.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega responds to people repeatedly making allegations against him and members of his church. Photos: @tobiadegboyega_/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adegboyega questioned why people who believe members of his church have committed wrongdoing would continue discussing the matter online rather than reporting it to the appropriate authorities.

“There is nothing to respond to. Like, this isn’t serious. But when something is serious, I will respond,” he said.

He explained that his decision to speak was largely because of concerns raised by people close to him.

But then came his challenge.

The clergyman urged his critics to take their allegations to the police or court if they genuinely believe an offence has been committed.

“If you say someone does something in SP*C Nation, guys, go to the police, court, or shut up,” he said.

Adegboyega added that he would welcome an investigation if anyone connected to SP*C Nation had actually done something wrong.

“I will be very happy to see someone who has done something wrong be dealt with,” he said.

Watch Instagram video of Tobi Adegboyega addressing his critics here:

Reactions trail Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bhaddestosha stated:

"You don’t like to sue .. if the allegations were not true how come you don’t make example out of people that are pushing the agenda .. lol or you are afraid that you will be exposed."

@david8837610 shared:

"Exactly what to told that mumu Solomon you’re in the UK why not go to court you claim justice system works in uk"

Tobi Adegboyega explains why he normally ignores his critics. Photo: @tobiadegboyega_/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a chat with Peller.

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng