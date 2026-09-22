Germany has confirmed that nationals from six countries can enter and apply for residence permits after arriving, without obtaining a visa first

The exemption applies only to those not seeking employment, meaning anyone intending to work must still obtain a visa before travelling to Germany

The visa-free entry benefit is largely aimed at people relocating for reasons such as family reunification, retirement, or other non-employment purposes

Germany has confirmed that citizens of six countries are permitted to travel to the country without a visa and apply for a residence permit after arrival, under one important condition.

The exemption comes with a significant restriction. It applies exclusively to those who do not plan to take up employment in Germany. Any citizen from the six listed countries who intends to work must obtain a visa before travelling, just as nationals from other countries are required to do.

Germany mentions the countries allowed visa-free entry but not immediate employment. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany restricts 6 visa-free countries

According to the federal government's official guidance on long-stay visas, nationals from the countries below are eligible to enter Germany and submit their residence permit applications once they are already in the country.

Andorra Brazil El Salvador Honduras Monaco San Marino

This arrangement sets them apart from most nationalities, who are required to secure the appropriate visa before crossing the German border.

This means the visa-free entry benefit is largely aimed at people relocating for reasons such as family reunification, retirement, or other non-employment purposes. Those moving for job opportunities cannot rely on this arrangement and must go through the standard visa application process from their home country before arrival.

What this means for these six countries

For eligible nationals, the ability to arrive in Germany and handle the residence permit process locally offers a degree of flexibility that most other nationalities do not enjoy. Rather than navigating consular appointments and lengthy pre-departure paperwork, citizens of these six countries can settle in first and then address their immigration status through German authorities.

The policy reflects bilateral agreements and existing diplomatic arrangements between Germany and these specific nations. Notably, none of the six countries listed is in Africa, meaning the continent's citizens are not covered by this provision and must continue to apply for the relevant visa before travel.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany announced eight countries whose citizens can enter without visa and apply after their arrival.

Germany: Countries eligible to study without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany released a list of countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a visa before traveling to Germany to study.

The list includes citizens from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Israel, and the Republic of Korea.

Source: Legit.ng