A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a specific condition set for Washington

Iran warned on Sunday that any US move to restart military operations would trigger retaliation 'without limitations and considerations'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian travelled to New York on Tuesday but will not hold direct talks with Donald Trump at the UN

A senior Iranian official has told Reuters that Iran can restore access to the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, but only if the United States reduces its military presence and lifts what Tehran describes as a blockade on its ports.

The official, speaking on Tuesday, laid out a specific sequence Iran expects before any reopening: Washington must publicly commit to a diplomatic resolution, formalise that commitment, and then agree on a timeline for how negotiations would proceed.

Iran Says It Can Reopen Strait of Hormuz Within 7 Days if US Eases Pressure

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Iran warns of 'unlimited' retaliation

The disclosure came two days after Iran's military central command issued a sharp warning, saying it had received information that the US was preparing to resume military operations with the backing of regional allies. The command cautioned that such a move would trigger a response from Tehran "without limitations and considerations."

The senior official said Tehran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, currently in New York, holds full authority to restart diplomatic engagement with the US. He described the UN General Assembly as "a golden opportunity for the US to return to diplomacy," and said Iran would respond positively if Washington took concrete steps in that direction.

No direct talks between Pezeshkian and Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning to attend the UN General Assembly. However, the official confirmed that Pezeshkian would not meet US President Donald Trump during the visit.

The official said any discussion on ending hostilities could take place in New York through intermediaries. According to the official, Iran had already submitted a proposal to the US via mediators on September 16, and indirect channels remain open for further engagement.

Source: Legit.ng