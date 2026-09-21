Nigerian luxury influencer Ola of Lagos explained in a viral interview clip why he chooses to rent despite owning properties

Ola of Lagos said he pays ₦50 million a year in rent, framing it as a deliberate strategy to stay motivated

His comments divided social media users, with many questioning whether the approach makes any practical sense

Nigerian luxury lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos has stirred up considerable debate online after sharing his unconventional approach to property ownership in a recent interview.

In a clip from the KK Show that circulated on X on September 21, the entrepreneur said he has never spent a night in any property he purchased with his own money.

Ola of Lagos draws mixed reactions as he explains why he lives in a rented home despite owning houses. Photo: ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

Ola of Lagos said his reason was that sleeping under a roof he owns would make him too comfortable and kill his hunger to succeed.

"I've never slept in any house I bought with my own money. If you do, you'll become too relaxed. Despite being in a beautiful estate, I still live in rented apartments and pay rent. When I pay ₦50 million a year, I use that pain to keep grinding harder," he said.

Who is Ola of Lagos?

Born Waris Olayinka Akinwande, Ola of Lagos built his name as a car reviewer and content creator with a focus on luxury vehicles and high-end living.

He started from modest beginnings, having worked as a cleaner in upscale parts of Lagos before rising to become the founder of Ola of Lagos Autos and a prominent figure in Nigerian social media entertainment.

Watch Ola of Lagos speak about his lifestyle in the X video below:

Fans react to Ola of Lagos' renting philosophy

The clip quickly split opinion across social media. A number of users found the logic difficult to follow, while others offered sharp-tongued rebuttals.

@drteepie wrote:

"This here, does not make any sense. Maybe there's something else to this statement but if you buy or build a house, you should be comfortable to live there, just as you driving in your own car, flying in your own private jet, working on the laptop or phone you bought with your own money. Feeling relaxed, or not, is not from your staying in your own house, it's in your hardwork and commitment you put in your endeavours."

@OKHAN_BANDON commented:

"That's rubbish, it's 50m wasted/year. You can decide to still work in ur own house. No long thing."

@ntonghapraiz quipped:

"He equally shouldn't be driving the car he bought with his own money so he doesn't feel relaxed."

@EfeturiJnr said:

"If Ona done go read anyhow motivational quotes finish, na to dey carry talk, so the wearily men in Nigeria done stay in their own property right? Carry talk. Make Davido or wiz come dey go rent house cos the rental dey motivate dem Waitin Ona abeg?"

@kev44502 wrote:

"The nonsense we platform gradually become a norm and trend for younger generations to follow, then we turn around looking for what n who to blame when the results comes staring at us in our face."

@antholee5 added:

"Doesn't even makes sense then why are you grinding...who are you grinding for?who will enjoy your grinding? Na you abi your future generations to come...you better enjoy the fruits of your labour or die in pain while your money get enjoyed and lavished by your future kids."

Ola of Lagos faces mixed reactions after explaining his decision to rent despite owning houses. Photo: ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

Ola of Lagos clarifies claims about demolished store

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ola of Lagos clarified claims by Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, about the ownership of a demolished auto store.

The luxury car reviewer said he never claimed to own the property, explaining that Skywise Group owns the store while he only leased a section for his business.

Ola added that the Lagos State Government demolished the building because some safety precautions were not met and stressed that he was not targeted.

Source: Legit.ng