Ola of Lagos has responded to comments made by Speed Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, about the demolished auto store

The auto store, which was demolished a few days ago, was linked to Ola of Lagos as its owner

In his video, Ola of Lagos explained that there was confusion surrounding the incident and provided clarification

Luxury car reviewer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, better known as Ola of Lagos, has responded to claims made by Speed Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.



The barrister had commented on the demolition of an auto store and what Ola of Lagos said about the ownership of the store in a post on his Instagram story after the incident.

Deji Adeyanju stated that the business did not belong to the content creator but to his friend, sharing both his name and the name of the auto store.

In his own Instagram story post, Ola of Lagos clarified the confusion about the ownership of the demolished store. He explained that he never claimed to own the property and that it is actually owned by Skywise Group.

Ola of Lagos shares more about the store



In the video, Ola of Lagos further explained that he only leased a section of the store for his business.

He added that the store was demolished by the Lagos State Government because some safety precautions were not met.

Ola of Lagos emphasized that he was not the target of the state government’s actions.

In his words:

"I need to clear the confusion circulating on the social media concerning the demolition of my car lot. I never claimed I was the owner of the property of the skywise group. I only leased a section for my business. The Lagos State Government demolished the building because some safety precautions were not taken, not that I was targeted"

How fans reacted to Ola's video

Reactions have trailed what the content creator said about the demolished property in his video. Here are comments below:

@deenise909 stated:

"After dem don donate for u on snapchat finish?"



@otunba121 wrote:

"They used his name for a space in return.It's business nah, partnership."

@aysporty shared:

"You'll explain tire, olaoflagos. They still have something to say. You owe nobody an explanation."

@irekabiti27 commented:

"I no know who dis one dey form big to, dey call ursef wetin u no be."

@favorite_gemini_queen reacted:

"Go and rest please."

@toby__wrld stated:

"Omo ,but the money wey dem don credit this guy for snap nor be small …80% of people think he’s the owner tho."

