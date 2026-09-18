Africa Magic paid tribute to late Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs, who died on Wednesday, September 15, 2026, after a prolonged battle with dementia

The MultiChoice-owned platform revisited a throwback video of the actor delivering powerful words of encouragement to younger entertainment industry talents

Africa Magic also revealed it honoured Olu Jacobs with the inaugural AMVCA Industry Merit Award in 2013 for his outstanding contributions to acting

Africa Magic has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for Nollywood patriarch Olu Jacobs, honouring the legendary actor's memory with a throwback video in which he spoke directly to the next generation of African entertainers.

Jacobs passed away on Wednesday morning, 15 September 2026, at the age of 84, following a prolonged battle with dementia.

Africa Magic honours Olu Jacobs with emotional post following his death. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

His death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry, where he spent more than five decades as one of its most commanding and respected figures.

In response to the news, Africa Magic, owned by MultiChoice, shared an archival clip on its official Instagram page that captured the actor in a reflective, energetic mood on stage, speaking candidly about resilience, consistent effort and the courage to fail.

Olu Jacobs' final Message to young talents

In the video, Jacobs drew from his own journey through the industry's most difficult years, urging younger talents never to abandon their ambitions. He said:

"If you try and you don't succeed, you try and try and try again. There is nothing more important to me than doing my personal best in whatever I do. One does not get everything right every time. At times, you get them wrong. That has been the story of this industry for the last 20 years. We suffered all sorts of indignation, but we did not give up."

He also spoke about the depth of African creative talent and the value of repetition in mastering a craft.

"Do what you do as an exercise every day. The repetition of an act makes its performance almost automatic. You do it every day, every day and it becomes part of you. Don't give up. Work hard. Go," he said.

Africa Magic's tribute to a cinema legend

Accompanying the clip, Africa Magic described Jacobs as "a true legend of Nigerian cinema," noting that his career stretched from the stages of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts all the way to the screens of Nollywood.

Africa Magic mourns as Olu Jacobs’ death leaves fans and colleagues grieving. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

The platform also confirmed that Jacobs received the inaugural AMVCA Industry Merit Award in 2013, in recognition of his extraordinary achievements in acting.

"He leaves behind a legacy that helped shape the very idea of what African storytelling could be, and a partnership with his beloved wife, Joke Silva, that inspired us all," Africa Magic wrote. "Rest well, Sir Olu Jacobs. The magic you brought to our screens will live on forever."

See the tribute made by Africa Magic on Instagram:

Joke Silva's old interview about husband resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old interview in which veteran actress Joke Silva spoke about her late husband, legendary actor Olu Jacobs, resurfaced following his passing.

In the emotional interview, Silva revealed that Jacobs had been battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative brain disease, for several years. Her disclosure offered a glimpse into the health challenges the veteran actor faced during the later years of his life.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, attracted emotional reactions from fans and admirers of the veteran couple.

Source: Legit.ng