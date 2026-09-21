Apostle Johnson Suleman Announces Who He Will Be Supporting in 2027 Election
- Apostle Johnson Suleman made a bold political declaration during a Sunday service at Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi, Edo State
- The cleric stated that his wife, pastors and those close to him would also be casting their votes for Peter Obi
- Suleman's remarks came with a pointed criticism of Nigeria's political class, questioning the country's direction under current leadership
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Apostle Johnson Suleman has thrown his weight firmly behind Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections, making the declaration openly during a Sunday church service.
The outspoken cleric made the announcement at his Omega Fire Ministries International, Restoration City church in Auchi, Edo State, telling his congregation exactly where his loyalty lies when it is time to vote.
Speaking from the pulpit, Suleman was unequivocal, stating: "Me, I am voting Peter Obi. My wife, Peter Obi. My pastors, Peter Obi. Those that love me, Peter Obi."
Suleman Takes Aim at Nigeria's Political Class
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The declaration did not come in isolation. Apostle Suleman used the moment to voice his frustration with the state of the country, directing criticism at politicians he believes have contributed to Nigeria's economic struggles.
Addressing his congregation, he challenged those still undecided about where their support should go, asking whether they were content to continue living under conditions where, in his words, "no money anywhere." He argued that the only credible option is someone who has not been part of the political machinery that, according to him, has damaged the country.
"All of them are part of it that destroy the country," he said. "The one that has not destroyed the nation is the one who will support."
Peter Obi and the 2027 Race
Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate who came third in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, has remained one of the most discussed opposition figures in the country's political landscape.
His 2023 campaign drew massive support, particularly among young Nigerians who rallied around the "Obidient" movement.
Suleman's endorsement is significant given his influence as a prominent Pentecostal leader with a large following across Nigeria. Clergy endorsements have historically carried weight in shaping voter sentiment, and the apostle's willingness to make his position public inside his own church signals a deliberate and personal political stance.
Watch Apostle Suleman's declaration from his Sunday service:
Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.
The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.
Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.