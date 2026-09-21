Apostle Johnson Suleman made a bold political declaration during a Sunday service at Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi, Edo State

The cleric stated that his wife, pastors and those close to him would also be casting their votes for Peter Obi

Suleman's remarks came with a pointed criticism of Nigeria's political class, questioning the country's direction under current leadership

Apostle Johnson Suleman has thrown his weight firmly behind Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections, making the declaration openly during a Sunday church service.

The outspoken cleric made the announcement at his Omega Fire Ministries International, Restoration City church in Auchi, Edo State, telling his congregation exactly where his loyalty lies when it is time to vote.

Johnson Suleman breaks silence, declares preferred candidate for 2027 election. Credit: @apostlejohnsonsuleman

Source: Instagram

Speaking from the pulpit, Suleman was unequivocal, stating: "Me, I am voting Peter Obi. My wife, Peter Obi. My pastors, Peter Obi. Those that love me, Peter Obi."

Suleman Takes Aim at Nigeria's Political Class

The declaration did not come in isolation. Apostle Suleman used the moment to voice his frustration with the state of the country, directing criticism at politicians he believes have contributed to Nigeria's economic struggles.

Addressing his congregation, he challenged those still undecided about where their support should go, asking whether they were content to continue living under conditions where, in his words, "no money anywhere." He argued that the only credible option is someone who has not been part of the political machinery that, according to him, has damaged the country.

"All of them are part of it that destroy the country," he said. "The one that has not destroyed the nation is the one who will support."

Apostle Johnson Suleman takes a stand, reveals 2027 presidential candidate. Credit: @apostlejohnsonsuleman

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi and the 2027 Race

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate who came third in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, has remained one of the most discussed opposition figures in the country's political landscape.

His 2023 campaign drew massive support, particularly among young Nigerians who rallied around the "Obidient" movement.

Suleman's endorsement is significant given his influence as a prominent Pentecostal leader with a large following across Nigeria. Clergy endorsements have historically carried weight in shaping voter sentiment, and the apostle's willingness to make his position public inside his own church signals a deliberate and personal political stance.

Watch Apostle Suleman's declaration from his Sunday service:

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng