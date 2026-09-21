The UK published the full list of countries whose citizens can use the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement to enter Britain

South Africa emerged as the only African country on the DVA eligibility list, granting its diplomatic passport holders a special entry route

The UK government also stated an age requirement that applicants must meet before they can use the DVA to visit Britain

South Africa stands as the only African nation whose citizens can enter the United Kingdom through the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement, according to the UK government's official guidance.

The Diplomatic Visa Arrangement, or DVA, is a special category of UK visitor visa designed for holders of diplomatic passports.

UK announces DVA eligibility for citizens of 1 African country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Wiktor Szymanowicz/SolStock

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Countries eligible for the UK DVA

The UK government describes it as "a UK visitor visa for people who have diplomatic passports" from a select group of countries.

The full list of countries whose diplomatic passport holders qualify for the DVA includes China, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Of these six nations, South Africa is the only one from the African continent, meaning citizens of every other African country cannot use this route and must follow standard visa application processes to enter Britain.

Age and passport requirements for DVA applicants

Beyond holding a diplomatic passport from one of the qualifying countries, the UK government sets out additional conditions applicants must satisfy.

According to the official guidance, eligible individuals must hold a valid diplomatic passport from one of the listed countries and must be aged 18 or over.

Both conditions must be met for a person to use the DVA as their route into the United Kingdom. Diplomatic passport holders who are under 18, even if they are from one of the six eligible countries, do not qualify under this arrangement.

UK names countries eligible for diplomatic visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK named six countries whose citizens can use its Diplomatic Visa Arrangement to enter Britain on diplomatic passports.

The arrangement allows eligible travellers to stay in the UK for up to six months at a time.

Source: Legit.ng