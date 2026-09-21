A video circulating on X captured Sam Larry squaring up to a videographer filming him outside the Vein Lagos nightclub on Victoria Island

Naira Marley was present at the scene as Sam Larry issued a direct warning to the person behind the camera

The clip spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp reactions from Nigerians who connected the moment to Sam Larry's past behaviour

A tense scene outside a popular Lagos nightclub has put Sam Larry back in the spotlight after a video showed him confronting a videographer who was filming him.

The footage, which began circulating on X on September 21, 2026, was recorded outside Vein nightclub in Victoria Island.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley leave a Lagos nightclub as the socialite confronts a videographer

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Sam Larry turned towards the camera and issued a blunt warning to the person filming him, shouting, "Bring that camera."

The camera movement became visibly shaky immediately after, suggesting the videographer reacted to the confrontation.

Naira Marley was among those present at the scene, standing near the club entrance beneath its neon signage alongside Sam Larry and others in their group.

Sam Larry's history with being filmed in public

This is not the first time Sam Larry has reacted sharply to being recorded in public.

The Lagos socialite and close associate of Naira Marley has previously been at the centre of widely shared incidents involving cameras, including moments tied to the 2023 controversy surrounding the late singer Mohbad, which drew significant public scrutiny.

The confrontation at Vein Lagos quickly caught attention online, with many viewers noting that his reaction to the videographer was consistent with how he has responded to being filmed in the past.

Watch the moment Sam Larry confronted the videographer recording him in the X video below:

Fans react to Sam Larry's clip

Reactions on social media were swift and varied. Here is what some users had to say:

Sallamy Modupeola wrote:

"Baba won wipe the camera man oraimo cord 👌"

Lawal Adeyemi Olusesan commented:

"King of settlement still want to slap the camera man hmmm"

Omolabi Adekunle said:

"Sam Larry, good name is better than gold"

@NNileWorld reacted:

"They for mohbad am 😂"

@Oracle4hrdtruth wrote:

"There is no peace for the wicked 😔"

@AyanbodeOlukunle said:

"Nobody can escape death, no matter how powerful you be"

@Tunslosodipo commented:

"Igberaga yi nan ni..playing god on earth."

Sam Larry confronts a videographer while leaving Vein Lagos nightclub with Naira Marley. Photo: samlarry_001

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry makes first public appearance after car accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sam Larry made his first public appearance at a Lagos wedding on July 30, nearly four weeks after surviving a fatal road accident that claimed the life of his bouncer, Wale.

The music promoter attended Omosalewa and Chinedu’s wedding at Whitestone Event Centre in Ikeja, where he was seen wearing a white agbada and native cap, greeting guests, chatting with associates and dancing at the event.

Sam Larry also interacted with Fuji star K1 De Ultimate and joined him on stage to greet members of his band, while veteran singer 9ice performed at the ceremony, with footage of the outing drawing attention from social media users concerned about his condition.

Source: Legit.ng