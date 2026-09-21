Pretty Mike hosted a star-studded All-White Party on Sunday, September 20, 2026, drawing massive attention online

A video from the event showed the nightlife businessman looking noticeably slimmer and less radiant than usual

Concerned fans flooded the comments section with prayers and questions about Pretty Mike's well-being

Pretty Mike's All-White Party on Sunday, 20 September 2026, turned out to be a talking point for reasons beyond the glamour of the event itself.

The Lagos nightlife businessman hosted what appeared to be a star-studded gathering, and footage from the occasion circulated online the same day.

Reactions trail Pretty Mike’s recent look at his event. Photo credit@prettymike

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Pretty Mike could be seen speaking about how well the event had gone, but viewers were far less focused on his words than on his appearance.

Pretty Mike's appearance raises eyebrows

Fans noted that he looked considerably slimmer than they were accustomed to seeing him, and many described his complexion as less vibrant than usual.

Pretty Mike's look at event surfaces, fans react. Photo credit@prettymike

Source: Instagram

The comments section quickly filled with speculation, concern, and prayers from followers who feared something might be wrong with his health.

Some users guessed at possible causes behind the visible change in the businessman's physique, while others simply urged him to prioritise his wellbeing.

Fans react to Pretty Mike's look

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video:

@zagabizmak22 wrote: "Hope this brother is okay?"

@barbiehair_glam commented:

"Lord please what ever it is his going through, pls heal him

@johnson54705 said:

"Omoo this egbon dey lean everyday I hope he's fine."

@fly_bobo_1 reacted:

"Health is wealth.. I see something but get well guy"

@oke_nwajp wrote:

"Pretty Mike is not looking healthy at all. He really come down. Hope his okay. Ahh"

@hovahgram shared:

"To God? You people should please naow. Na God make this party successful? Issokay…. God no get hand inside the success oh."

@obunanpo_visionary_studios commented:

"Nigeria happened to this brother, I wish his the best. He's definitely bouncing back bigger and better"

@oyedu_001 stated:

"This man done dey smoke ck or ice"

Pretty Mike publicly bathes lady inside nightclub

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Pretty Mike trended over his strange display at a nightclub in Lagos.

A video shows the public figure’s display with a lady inside a bathtub at the establishment. Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng