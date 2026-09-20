NBS Q2 2026 trade data showed Nigeria's imports were led by solar equipment, motorcycles, medicines and used vehicles

Spain, India, the Netherlands and South Africa were among the largest buyers of Nigerian crude oil and natural gas during the quarter

The US bought over N1 trillion worth of Nigerian urea, while Togo, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana also featured as key African trading partners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s trade with major international partners in the second quarter of 2026 remained heavily concentrated in energy products, industrial equipment, vehicles and agricultural commodities, highlighting the country’s continued dependence on imports for several critical goods and on petroleum-related exports for foreign earnings.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China supplied some of Nigeria’s largest imported products during the quarter, while India, Spain, the Netherlands, the United States and other countries were major destinations for Nigerian exports.

China supplied Nigeria with photovoltaic cells, telecom equipment and machinery among its leading imports in Q2 2026. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The product-level data also show a clear difference between what Nigeria buys and what it sells abroad.

China’s major supplies to Nigeria included photovoltaic cells worth N184.02 billion, telecommunications equipment valued at N158.73 billion and heavy machinery worth N152.56 billion.

On the export side, Nigeria’s biggest product transactions with major trading partners were dominated by natural gas, crude petroleum, other petroleum gases, jet fuel and urea.

China supplies Nigeria with solar equipment and machinery

China remained an important source of industrial and technology-related products for Nigeria.

The country supplied photovoltaic cells assembled in modules or panels worth N184.02 billion in Q2 2026.

China also supplied telecommunications equipment valued at N158.73 billion and machinery with a 360-degree revolving superstructure worth N152.56 billion.

Other major products imported from China included herbicides worth N128.88 billion and machinery for cleaning, sorting or grading seeds and grains valued at N126.45 billion.

The figures show that Nigeria’s imports from China were spread across energy equipment, telecommunications, agriculture and industrial machinery.

India remains a major source of motorcycles and medicines

India supplied Nigeria with motorcycles worth N160.86 billion during the quarter.

The country also supplied medicines valued at N64.87 billion and vaccines for human medicine worth N63.88 billion.

Other imports from India included antimalarial medicines valued at N30.83 billion and machinery used for the extraction or preparation of animal or vegetable fats and oils worth N19.00 billion.

The figures indicate that Nigeria continues to rely on India for both transport-related products and pharmaceutical supplies.

The US supplies Nigeria with used vehicles

The United States was another major source of imports, led by used vehicles.

Nigeria imported used diesel or semi-diesel vehicles with engine capacities above 2,500cc worth N273.96 billion from the US in Q2 2026.

Other imports included lubricating-oil additives valued at N76.51 billion, smaller used diesel vehicles worth N55.41 billion, denatured ethyl alcohol valued at N49.15 billion and durum wheat worth N48.55 billion.

The data point to continued Nigerian demand for vehicles, agricultural commodities and industrial inputs from the US.

Spain records N1.32 trillion crude oil purchase

Spain emerged as one of Nigeria’s major export destinations, with crude petroleum exports valued at N1.32 trillion in Q2 2026.

Nigeria also exported other petroleum gases worth N475.60 billion and natural gas valued at N162.13 billion to Spain.

Other products shipped to Spain included cocoa beans worth N9.43 billion and prepared leather valued at N5.70 billion.

The figures show that Nigeria’s exports to Spain were overwhelmingly dominated by petroleum and gas products.

The US supplied Nigeria with used diesel vehicles, lubricant additives Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

India buys natural gas and crude petroleum

India was also a major destination for Nigerian exports during the quarter.

Nigeria exported natural gas worth N1.07 trillion to India, while crude petroleum exports were valued at N1.05 trillion.

Other petroleum gases accounted for N670.32 billion, while urea exports were valued at N278.29 billion.

Nigeria also exported cashew nuts worth N115.26 billion to India.

The export mix shows that energy products accounted for most of the value of Nigeria’s trade with India, although agricultural products such as cashew nuts also featured prominently.

Netherlands buys jet fuel and crude oil

The Netherlands was another major destination for Nigerian exports.

Nigeria exported kerosene-type jet fuel worth N937.83 billion and crude petroleum valued at N829.68 billion to the country.

Other exports included cocoa beans worth N48.56 billion, other petroleum gases valued at N34.82 billion and propane worth N22.60 billion.

The figures again show the importance of petroleum products to Nigeria’s export earnings.

US buys more than N1 trillion worth of Nigerian urea

The United States recorded urea imports worth N1.07 trillion from Nigeria in Q2 2026.

Nigeria also exported crude petroleum worth N529.31 billion and other petroleum gases valued at N78.54 billion to the US.

Other products included soya bean flour and meals worth N15.72 billion and soya beans valued at N9.08 billion.

The data suggest that agricultural and fertiliser-related exports provide some diversification, although petroleum products still accounted for a substantial share of the value.

Togo becomes a major regional market for Nigerian petroleum products

Nigeria’s trade within Africa was also dominated by petroleum products.

Togo imported gas oil worth N609.13 billion from Nigeria, while kerosene-type jet fuel accounted for N349.09 billion and ordinary motor spirit was valued at N209.70 billion.

Nigeria also exported crude petroleum worth N145.31 billion and other petroleum gases worth N73.40 billion to Togo.

The figures highlight Nigeria’s role as a supplier of refined and crude petroleum products to neighbouring African markets.

South Africa records N1.23 trillion crude oil imports from Nigeria

South Africa was another significant destination for Nigerian crude petroleum.

Nigeria exported crude petroleum worth N1.23 trillion to South Africa during the quarter.

Other exports included gas oil worth N82.08 billion, urea valued at N25.00 billion, natural rubber worth N1.51 billion and natural cocoa butter valued at N1.18 billion.

The trade pattern shows that crude petroleum accounted for the overwhelming share of the listed export value to South Africa.

Côte d’Ivoire buys N824.17 billion of Nigerian crude

Nigeria exported crude petroleum worth N824.17 billion to Côte d’Ivoire in Q2 2026.

Gas oil accounted for another N226.07 billion, while vessels and floating structures for breaking up were valued at N92.32 billion.

Nigeria also exported ordinary motor spirit worth N53.45 billion and cement clinkers valued at N5.18 billion.

Ghana remains an important two-way trading partner

Ghana featured on both the import and export sides of Nigeria’s African trade.

Nigeria imported crude petroleum worth N138.41 billion from Ghana, alongside cocoa powder valued at N7.83 billion, margarine worth N2.67 billion and crude palm oil valued at N2.14 billion.

At the same time, Nigeria exported crude petroleum worth N208.51 billion to Ghana, as well as ordinary motor spirit valued at N113.30 billion and kerosene-type jet fuel worth N63.96 billion.

The figures point to a two-way petroleum trade between the two West African economies.

What the trade data mean for Nigeria

The Q2 2026 product-level trade data show that Nigeria's major trading relationships are shaped by two different patterns.

On the import side, the country continues to purchase technology, machinery, vehicles, medicines, agricultural inputs and energy equipment from major trading partners such as China, India, the US and Germany.

On the export side, petroleum and gas products dominate several of Nigeria’s largest transactions with India, Spain, the Netherlands, the US and African markets.

Source: Legit.ng