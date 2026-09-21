Sponsors of family and friends visiting the UAE may be eligible to recover a financial guarantee of between AED 4,000 and AED 8,000

The refund process requires sponsors to submit a formal request after the visa has been cancelled or the visitor has left the UAE

A key condition applies before any refund can be processed under the UAE sponsorship scheme

Individuals who have sponsored family members or friends to visit the UAE may be able to recover the financial guarantee they deposited, which ranges from AED 4,000 to AED 8,000, under certain conditions.

The guarantee, which is required as part of the visa sponsorship process, is not automatically returned once a visit concludes.

UAE sponsors can recover their family visa financial guarantee of AED4,000 to AED8,000 by following the official refund process. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky

Source: UGC

According to UAE, sponsors must take deliberate steps to initiate a refund by submitting a formal request after either the visa has been cancelled or the beneficiary has departed the UAE.

Key condition for refund eligibility

There is one critical requirement that determines whether a sponsor can recover the amount: the sponsored individual must not have committed any residency violations during their stay in the UAE.

If the visitor overstayed their visa or breached any residency rules, the guarantee may not be returned.

Steps to recover the guarantee

To begin the refund process, sponsors are advised to confirm that the sponsored person has formally exited the UAE or that their visa has been cancelled through the appropriate channels. Once either of those conditions has been met and there are no violations on record, a refund request can be submitted to the relevant UAE authority.

The financial guarantee system is designed to ensure that sponsors take responsibility for the individuals they bring into the country. The refundable nature of the deposit, when conditions are met, provides some financial relief for sponsors after the sponsorship period ends.

Nigerians and other African nationals who frequently sponsor relatives or associates to visit the UAE should be aware of this process to avoid leaving funds unclaimed after a visit concludes.

Note that a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 is required for first-degree relatives, AED 8,000 for second- and third-degree relatives, and AED 15,000 for friends, with proof of kinship according to the degree.

Sponsors in the UAE can claim back their family and friends visa financial guarantee after visa cancellation or departure. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

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