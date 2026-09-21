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UAE Mentions How to Get Refunded for Family and Friends Visa Sponsorship Financial Guarantee
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UAE Mentions How to Get Refunded for Family and Friends Visa Sponsorship Financial Guarantee

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Sponsors of family and friends visiting the UAE may be eligible to recover a financial guarantee of between AED 4,000 and AED 8,000
  • The refund process requires sponsors to submit a formal request after the visa has been cancelled or the visitor has left the UAE
  • A key condition applies before any refund can be processed under the UAE sponsorship scheme

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Individuals who have sponsored family members or friends to visit the UAE may be able to recover the financial guarantee they deposited, which ranges from AED 4,000 to AED 8,000, under certain conditions.

The guarantee, which is required as part of the visa sponsorship process, is not automatically returned once a visit concludes.

The UAE visa sponsorship guarantee refund is available when sponsored visitors leave the country without residency violations.
UAE sponsors can recover their family visa financial guarantee of AED4,000 to AED8,000 by following the official refund process. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky
Source: UGC

According to UAE, sponsors must take deliberate steps to initiate a refund by submitting a formal request after either the visa has been cancelled or the beneficiary has departed the UAE.

Key condition for refund eligibility

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There is one critical requirement that determines whether a sponsor can recover the amount: the sponsored individual must not have committed any residency violations during their stay in the UAE.

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If the visitor overstayed their visa or breached any residency rules, the guarantee may not be returned.

Steps to recover the guarantee

To begin the refund process, sponsors are advised to confirm that the sponsored person has formally exited the UAE or that their visa has been cancelled through the appropriate channels. Once either of those conditions has been met and there are no violations on record, a refund request can be submitted to the relevant UAE authority.

The financial guarantee system is designed to ensure that sponsors take responsibility for the individuals they bring into the country. The refundable nature of the deposit, when conditions are met, provides some financial relief for sponsors after the sponsorship period ends.

Nigerians and other African nationals who frequently sponsor relatives or associates to visit the UAE should be aware of this process to avoid leaving funds unclaimed after a visit concludes.

Read also

UAE lists minimum salary requirements for sponsoring friends and family visa in 2026

Note that a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 is required for first-degree relatives, AED 8,000 for second- and third-degree relatives, and AED 15,000 for friends, with proof of kinship according to the degree.

The UAE family visa guarantee refund process helps eligible sponsors recover deposits once all visa conditions are met.
Sponsors in the UAE can claim back their family and friends visa financial guarantee after visa cancellation or departure. Photo credit: Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

UAE expands visa-on-arrival programme for 6 countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a major expansion of its visa-on-arrival programme, making travel easier for nationals of six countries and their families.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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