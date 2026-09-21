Canada's immigration authority has addressed some of the most frequently asked questions about foreigners visiting the country

The official post covered visa and eTA requirements, processing times, and the documents needed to apply for a visitor visa

Canada's immigration body also clarified the rules on working or studying during a visit, warning that neither is permitted without authorisation

Canada's immigration authority has published answers to four of the most common questions that foreigners ask before travelling to the country, offering guidance on visa requirements, processing timelines, documentation, and restrictions on work and study.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the information on its official X account, @CitImmCanada, on 20 September 2026, noting that millions of people visit Canada every year.

Canada answers many questions foreigners ask before visiting the country. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: UGC

Canada: Visa and eTA requirements for foreigners

1. The first question the authority addressed was whether travellers need a visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before entering Canada. According to IRCC, most visitors require one or the other, and the specific requirement depends on a person's citizenship, travel document, and how they plan to travel to the country.

2. On processing times for a visitor visa, the authority noted that applicants must submit a complete application alongside all required documents, and that processing durations can vary depending on individual circumstances.

3. Regarding documentation, IRCC confirmed that a digital copy of a valid passport or travel document is required, and crucially, the document must remain valid for at least six months from the intended travel date. Those who apply online will receive a personalised checklist of documents based on their specific situation.

4. The fourth question tackled a common point of confusion: Whether visitors are permitted to work or study during their stay. The authority was clear that visitors cannot engage in either activity unless they have been specifically authorised to do so, and that a separate work permit or study permit would be necessary in those cases.

See the original IRCC post on X below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US government issued a fresh update for Green Card holders, warning against common mistakes.

Canada explains 2 types of work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced the two types of Canadian work permits available to eligible foreigners at a port of entry. The rules explain who may receive an employer-specific or open work permit and who cannot use this application route.

For Nigerians and other Africans seeking legal work opportunities abroad, understanding these requirements could prevent costly mistakes at the border. But applicants cannot choose the permit type they receive, while several categories of travellers are completely barred from applying at a port of entry.

Source: Legit.ng