Arise TV co-host Rufai Oseni posted results of an online opinion poll placing Peter Obi far ahead of rivals in a hypothetical 2027 presidential race

The poll, sourced from the Nigeria Elections Intelligence System, drew over 2,500 responses, but critics questioned its credibility and methodology

Nigerians accused Oseni of conducting the poll among his own Obi-leaning followers, sparking a heated debate about online polls versus real elections

Arise Television co-host Rufai Oseni has landed in hot water after sharing the outcome of an online civic opinion poll that showed Peter Obi leading a hypothetical 2027 presidential field by a wide margin.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Oseni posted a screenshot from the Nigeria Elections Intelligence System (NEIS) platform with a single-word caption: "Polling."

Rufai Oseni faces backlash over online 2027 presidential poll featuring Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu. Photo: ruffydfire/officialasiwajubat/peterobi/atikuabubakar

Source: Instagram

The image showed Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) commanding 87.4 per cent of counted responses.

Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) followed with 5.1 per cent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at 4.6 per cent, and Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) at 1.9 per cent.

The figures were drawn from more than 2,500 counted responses.

NEIS describes itself as an independent, non-partisan election intelligence platform that conducts pre-election civic opinion polls and maps polling units across Nigeria.

The results Rufai Oseni shared were from one such online exercise and carry no official electoral weight.

Critics question Rufai Oseni's journalistic standards

The post sparked immediate pushback. Several social media users argued that Rufai Oseni's own follower base tilts heavily towards Peter Obi supporters, known as Obidients, making the poll's findings a reflection of his audience rather than the broader Nigerian electorate.

Others pointed out that real elections are decided by voters at polling units, not by online participants, and that the results had no bearing on what a 2027 contest would actually look like.

The debate unfolds as preparations for the 2027 general elections gain momentum.

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already published a final list of presidential candidates, which includes Tinubu, Obi, Atiku and Makinde running on their respective platforms.

Check out Rufai Oseni's X post about the results of the online 2027 presidential poll below:

Nigerians react to Rufai Oseni's post

@gsbabatunde wrote:

"Rufai will remain immature. You packed Obidense as followers and you are conducting Polls among them knowing fully well that the actual election involves real Voters and not Bots. What sort of 'Childish Journalist' are You???"

@Dailymercytye said:

"They've start their online election gaslighting again. When they lose the real election, it'll suddenly become a 'rigged election' to them and they'll start shouting rigging."

@adewalenisa reacted:

"Same way you misled Olumide Akpata in Edo Governorship......"

@IsraelYusuf13 commented:

"Twitter no be polling unit. Enough of all this online noise and let face our country"

@Commyhot1 wrote:

"Online President PitObi @PeterObi, @ruffydfire the online chairman has declared you winner oooh! Congratulations online president. Una go collect woto woto come January 16"

@AdekunleAdelaj1 stated:

"Some people will call for presidential debate where this type of person will be one of them and say it's going to be a fair one. It's only Morons that can hold such beliefs. Online president i congratulate you as your OLOFO, chairman has declared you winner."

@tman_musa added:

"Rufai when you really want to wise up and understand online polls is not real life."

Rufai Oseni’s online 2027 election poll puts Peter Obi ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu as Nigerians react. Photo: ruffydfire

Source: Instagram

Rufai Oseni blasts Primate Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arise Television journalist Rufai Oseni criticised Primate Ayodele over his comments on President Bola Tinubu’s alleged drug case in the United States.

Rufai argued that Tinubu should support the release of relevant documents to address questions surrounding the case and his educational background rather than seek to suppress the matter.

He also questioned Ayodele’s position, asking why a religious leader would advise a president to hide aspects of his past, while stressing that the controversy affects Nigeria’s reputation internationally.

Source: Legit.ng