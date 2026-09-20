Davido and wife Chioma Adeleke were spotted on a private jet flying from Atlanta to Houston in the US on Saturday, September 19

The couple was headed to Houston for Sir Banko's birthday celebration, according to a post shared by their team

Chioma's appearance in the clip caught fans off guard, with many gushing over her stunning new look

Chioma Adeleke has got the internet talking again, and this time it is her radiant appearance that has left fans completely stunned.

On Saturday, September 19, a video shared on Instagram captured music star Davido and his wife Chioma on board a private jet as they made their way from Atlanta to Houston. The couple was headed to the Texas city to celebrate Sir Banko's birthday, according to the post caption.

Davido’s wife Chioma Adeleke's new appearance as she attends event with singer draws attention. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

While the trip itself was newsworthy enough for fans of the couple, it was Chioma's striking new look that truly set the comment section ablaze. Followers who have not seen much of her lately were visibly delighted by her appearance, flooding the post with compliments almost immediately.

A video of Chioma and Davido on board a jet is below:

Chioma Adeleke's look sparks buzz online

The video captured attention on Instagram, with fans and notable figures alike reacting to the sighting.

Davido’s wife Chioma Adeleke's new look leaves fans gushing. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

Here is what fans had to say:

@mommy_chizzy wrote:

"I am soo happy to see my delectable Mrs Chioma David Adeleke. See as she set like kilode ❤️😩😅🌹"

@ampitanmoyinoluwa commented:

"Finally chioma is so beautiful admin thank you so much God bless you"

@adesuwa_edith reacted:

"See as she dey glow😍❤️"

@thatnylah_12 shared:

"The queen decided to finally grace us with her presence 🙌 We are grateful Your Royal Highness 🙏😩😍"

@_luxebyama wrote:

"She's too pretty"

@elyon_ben said:

"Long video no dey, you don too starve us chefchi😍"

Chioma celebrates Priscilla Ojo's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Adeleke was among the celebrities who showed love to Priscilla Ojo's son during his first birthday.

Beyond the birthday itself, it was a comment from Chioma, wife of music star Davido, that got fans talking just as much as the post. She wrote:

"He is so cute my God 😍😍😍😍!! Happy birthday to him, may God always protect him and he will continue to be a source of happiness to you all!."

Source: Legit.ng