Romania launched the D/AM1 work visa targeting highly qualified foreign workers who will be employed for a minimum period of six months

The new visa covers professionals in specific fields, including IT, engineering, economics, and management

Only citizens from three countries are eligible to apply for the Romania D/AM1 work visa

Romania has launched the D/AM1 work visa, a new visa designed to bring highly qualified foreign professionals into the country on a formal employment basis.

According to official information, the D/AM1 visa "is requested for vacant jobs that require employing highly qualified foreign workers for a minimum period of 6 months."

Romania introduces new work visa for 3 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MIHAI BARBU/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

Romania: What the D/AM1 work visa covers

The visa targets roles across several professional categories, including:

- IT specialists

- Engineers

- Economists

- Managers

To qualify, applicants must be employed in Romania under a full-time individual employment contract.

D/AM1 visa: Countries whose citizens can apply

Romania has confirmed that only citizens from three specific countries are currently eligible to apply:

- Republic of Moldova

- Ukraine

- Republic of Serbia

The official eligibility clause reads:

"Citizens of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the Republic of Serbia employed in Romania under a full-time individual employment contract."

The visa represents a targeted approach by Romania to address gaps in its skilled labour market by drawing from a defined pool of neighbouring and partner nations, rather than opening applications to foreign workers broadly.

Romania lists countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Romania allows citizens of more than 60 countries to enter the country without a short-stay visa.

The visa-free list includes two African countries, Seychelles and Mauritius, while valid Schengen visas and residence permits can also allow short stays of up to 90 days.

Source: Legit.ng