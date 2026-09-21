Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo graced the Star Lomo premiere in Lagos, drawing attention with her presence at the event

Content creator Kamo State publicly showed his appreciation to Iyabo Ojo for honouring his debut film screening

A video of Kamo State bowing to the popular actress has since circulated on social media

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo turned heads when she showed up at the Lagos premiere of Star Lomo, a film by content creator Kamo State, on Sunday, 21 September 2026.

The movie premiere, held in Lagos, attracted several notable figures from the Nigerian entertainment scene. For Kamo State, having Iyabo Ojo in attendance clearly carried significant weight. A video captured the moment he bowed his head before her in a gesture of deep gratitude, visibly moved that she had chosen to honour his event with her presence.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo attends content creator Kamo State's movie premiere in Lagos. Credit: kamostate/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo, a veteran actress and filmmaker, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Nollywood. Her appearance at the event signalled a show of support for emerging talent within the industry.

Legit.ng also reported that Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, and Jide Awobona attended Kamo State's premiere.

Fans hail Iyabo Ojo over show of support for Kamo State’s new movie. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's presence

The footage of the appreciation moment quickly made its rounds on social media, with fans flooding the comments section to celebrate the actress on Instagram.

@rashida42121 wrote:

"This woman haters will have a lot of carry over o, she doesn't allow them to finish one assignment before giving them another one. Oya e tu jade ki e lo bere ise ni ago nse ku😂"

@thejpshield commented:

"Qm @iyaboojofespris , as I said before, am losing weight for all your cloth, as I Dey reach nijja na to raid your wardrobe"

@_braidsby_dima reacted:

"Person fine like this una talk say make haters no plenty😂won ma binu ku ni"

@ololadeblessed shared:

"How can you see someone as lovely as this and you say you don't like her, as how na omo tan!!!!"

Watch Kamo State appreciate Iyabo Ojo at the Star Lomo premiere

Kamo State debunks rumour of feud with Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State debunked rumours of a rift between him and Funke Akindele.

The content creator opened up about how they first connected and pushed back firmly against claims of a falling out.

According to the content creator, Akindele had been a role model to him long before they ever crossed paths in person.

Source: Legit.ng