Davido has given fans a glimpse into his luxury garage, sharing the impressive number of luxurious cars he owns.

The singer disclosed that he currently has three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis, and three Mercedes-Maybachs in his collection

Despite his love for luxury cars, Davido said he is putting further purchases on hold as he focuses on completing his multimillion-dollar Eko Atlantic property

Nigerian music superstar Davido has offered a glimpse into his impressive luxury car collection while revealing why he has decided to stop buying more vehicles this year.

The singer made the disclosure during a recent conversation with Davrel, where he spoke about his expensive taste in automobiles and his current priorities.

Davido shares the impressive number of luxurious cars he owns. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido counts his luxury cars

Davido revealed that his garage currently houses several high-end vehicles from some of the world's most recognised luxury brands.

According to the singer, his collection includes three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and three Mercedes-Maybachs.

“I have 3 Rolls Royce, 2 Lamborghinis and 3 Mercedes Maybach,” he said.

With eight luxury cars already in his collection, Davido appears to have reached a point where adding another vehicle is no longer at the top of his list.

But what made the singer decide to put the brakes on his car shopping?

Davido said he has decided to stop acquiring more cars for the rest of the year.

Rather than expanding his already impressive garage, the singer explained that his attention has shifted to his property in Eko Atlantic.

“I’m done buying cars for the year, I’m more focused on my $70M house in Eko Atlantic now,” he said.

Watch the X video of Davido speaking about his car collection here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Vibesznnz stated:

"Davido no Dey keep too his words he said he’s done buying cars but still went ahead to buy two new Ferraris"

@olagkolawole shared:

"Hmmm liar he say I’m done buying cars na that time he go go buy another beast from no where"

@norman001w

"@davido Afa you don go buy 3 rides again oh come how liquid how you sef you sure say you no worth pass that $100m wey goggle dey show"

@tabulshakers said:

"Lol, and he just got 2 Ferraris Today. And the $15m Mansory still dey Cooler o Werey l'egbon yii seh"

Davido Lists His Luxurious Car Collection, Shares Why He Is Done Buying More

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho disclosed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago.

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album.

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng