Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the youngest son of Dubai's founding ruler, passed away on Monday at the age of 76

Dubai declared an official 10-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast across the emirate following his death

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other senior UAE leaders paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed's decades of public service

Dubai, UAE - Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the youngest of four sons born to Dubai's founding ruler, died on Monday morning, September 21, at the age of 76, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.

As reported by Khaleej Times, Dubai announced a 10-day official mourning period beginning on Monday, September 21, with flags to be lowered to half-mast across the emirate in his honour.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies at 76, prompting Dubai to declare a 10-day official mourning period. Photo credit: @MohamedBinZayed

Source: Twitter

The Times of India also noted the update.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the loss of his brother in a message shared publicly:

"May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother. You have settled with a Generous and Great Lord. You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed.

"May God make you dwell in the vast expanses of His Paradise and inspire us and your loved ones with patience and solace. And to God we belong, and to Him we shall return."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended condolences to the Dubai Ruler, saying Sheikh Ahmed's contributions to the nation since its founding would "continue to inspire the nation's journey of progress."

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called his uncle a cherished member of the family who would "remain in our hearts, memories and prayers."

Sheikh Ahmed: A life of civic service

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai.

After completing his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, he returned to join Dubai's Central Military Region, eventually rising to serve as its commander-in-chief. The region grew into one of the UAE's foremost military bases under his command.

Beyond his military career, Sheikh Ahmed held the position of Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services.

See an obituary about Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum below via the X post:

Sheikh Ahmed: A defining role in UAE racing

Sheikh Ahmed's most enduring public legacy was his near 60-year association with Al Wasl Sports Club, originally known as Al Zamalek, which was founded in Za'abeel in 1960. He helped form the club's first board of directors in 1962 and served as chairman until 1974, remaining a driving force in its growth into one of the country's leading football and sports institutions.

In horse racing, Sheikh Ahmed established Jebel Ali Racecourse to promote the sport domestically and strengthen the UAE's standing in international competition. He also launched Al Adiyat and the Dubai Horse Racing Centre, and contributed to developing the handicapping system and racing regulations used in the country.

Sheikh Ahmed was also closely involved in the founding of the Dubai International Marine Club, serving as its first chairman from 1988. The club went on to become the first institution in the Middle East and Africa to join the Union Internationale Motonautique. He also played a key role in establishing the Victory Team in 1989.

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UAE lists 5-year retirement visa conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government updated its retirement visa requirements on 28 July 2026, setting a minimum age and work history for foreign applicants.

Eligible retirees must be at least 55 years old and have worked for a minimum of 15 years, inside or outside the UAE.

Applicants must also meet at least one of two financial conditions, with stricter income thresholds applying specifically to those applying from Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng