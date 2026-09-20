Jose Mourinho brought printed pictures to his post-match press conference following Real Madrid's derby defeat at the Metropolitano Stadium

Mourinho singled out referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias and VAR official Daniel Jesus Trujillo, questioning their suitability for the fixture

Real Madrid banned all players from speaking in the mixed zone after the loss, signalling the club's fury over the officiating

Jose Mourinho delivered a blistering attack on La Liga's refereeing committee after Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, September 20, appearing at his post-match press conference with printed photographs of incidents he believed changed the game.

The result dropped Real to third in the table on 15 points, six behind leaders Barcelona and one adrift of second-placed Atletico.

Jose Mourinho has launched a scathing attack on the officiating standards in La Liga following Real Madrid’s heated derby defeat to Atletico. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Mourinho argued that Atletico's Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in both deserved red cards for dangerous challenges on Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in the first half.

Instead, it was Real who finished with 10 men after Dean Huijsen was sent off for a foul on Giuliano Simeone early in the second period.

Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty, and Jonathan David doubled the lead six minutes later.

Antonio Rudiger headed in from a free kick in the 89th minute, but it was too little to salvage anything from the match.

Mourinho targets referee and VAR official

Mourinho directed particular criticism at referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, questioning why the refereeing committee assigned him to such a high-profile fixture.

"The ones who should be really happy are the referee appointment committee, because everything was very strange. They assigned a referee who, at 41, has never been an international referee, so it's clearly not because he's a great referee," Mourinho was quoted by SPORTSTAR.

He also turned his attention to VAR official Daniel Jesus Trujillo, citing what he described as a troubling record involving Real Madrid.

"This combination... a referee, a poor referee, who has only done tiny little matches, and a VAR official with a big history... well, congratulations to the referee appointment committee," he said.

Mourinho went on to reference the Negreira scandal, the case involving former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira that has cast a long shadow over Spanish football.

He also pointed to other disputed decisions across the league, saying:

"Things happen in this stadium that aren't normal. The disallowed goal for Osasuna is a joke, what happened in San Sebastian... La Liga is the same as when I left it. We're going to fight. My boys are leaving sad. Negreira isn't here, is he? Or is he still?"

While stopping short of accusing anyone of fixing the result, Mourinho left little ambiguity about his suspicions.

"I don't want to say this was rigged; I want to believe they're wrong. That the Committee made a mistake in putting a 41-year-old in charge, and another with a history against Real Madrid," he added.

In a sign of how deeply the club felt aggrieved, Real Madrid barred all their players from speaking to the media in the mixed zone after the game. Real head into the international break, sitting six points behind Barcelona.

Mourinho reacts after Real Madrid win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Mourinho’s return to the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and his dramatic 2-1 win over former club Inter Milan.

The Portuguese coach praised the result but admitted the match was so open it could have ended with almost any scoreline.

Source: Legit.ng