The German government published its official airport transit visa requirements, naming African countries whose citizens cannot use the transit privilege

Citizens of the listed African countries must obtain a Category A airport transit visa before any stopover at a German airport

Only five German airports have an International Transit Area where eligible travellers can stop over without formally entering the Schengen area

The German government has confirmed that nationals from nine African countries cannot use the standard transit privilege at German airports and must obtain an airport transit visa, known as a Category A visa, before travelling through Germany.

The requirement is detailed on the official German foreign ministry website, which explains that most foreign travellers may pass through a German airport without a visa as long as they stay within the International Airport Area and their final destination is not inside the Schengen zone.

Germany publishes a list of nine African countries requiring airport transit visas. Photo credit: Caspar Benson, John Macdougall

Source: Getty Images

African nationals from the listed countries do not enjoy this privilege.

African countries that need an airport transit visa

The German government named the following African nations whose citizens must hold a valid Category A transit visa for any stopover at a German airport:

1. Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2. Eritrea.

3. Ethiopia.

4. Ghana.

5. Mali.

6. Nigeria.

7. Somalia.

8. South Sudan.

9. Sudan.

Germany: Where the transit privilege applies

Germany's transit visa exemption only applies at airports that maintain a designated International Transit Area.

According to the German foreign ministry, only five airports in Germany have this facility: Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg (between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. only), Düsseldorf (between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. only, and only where the airline has pre-arranged the transit with the Federal Police), and Berlin-Brandenburg.

Even travellers who would ordinarily benefit from the transit privilege may still need a visa if their stopover requires them to enter the Schengen area, for example to change terminals or because their onward destination is within Schengen.

The German government advises all travellers to confirm their visa requirements and apply well in advance of their travel date.

African travellers from the listed countries should check all applicable requirements before booking connecting flights through any German airport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published a list of 20 countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa.

Countries exempt from German airport transit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had named the countries exempt from getting an airport transit visa.

The information, published by the German government, outlines who qualifies for the exemption and under what conditions.

The guidance applies to individuals transiting through German airports without entering German territory.

Source: Legit.ng