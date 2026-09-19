Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin dismissed his Special Legislative Assistant, Umar Alhassan, over a social media post targeting Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Senator Barau's media office announced the sacking on Friday, September 19, 2026, citing indiscipline and conduct unbecoming of his office

The sacked aide, a popular Kano TikToker known as King Indara, responded on Facebook after losing his appointment

Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin has fired his Special Legislative Assistant, Umar Alhassan, widely known as King Indara, over social media posts carrying the phrase "Abba Must Go" against Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The dismissal was announced on Friday, September 18, by Senator Barau's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shitu Madaki Kunchi, who described Indara's conduct as an act of "indiscipline and disrespect" that conflicted with the values Senator Barau expects from members of his office.

Sacked political aide breaks his silence after losing his Senate appointment. Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Source: Facebook

"Accordingly, we announce his removal from the position of Special Legislative Assistant (SLA) in the office of the Deputy Senate President as of September 18, 2026," the statement read.

Barau cites APC principles

Senator Barau, who represents Kano North in the Senate, said Indara's posts ran against the standards of respect and decorum upheld by his office, Punch reported.

He also stressed that the behaviour was inconsistent with the principles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of which both he and Governor Yusuf are members.

The Deputy Senate President used the statement to reaffirm his loyalty to the APC and expressed his hopes for the party's success "from top to bottom."

King Indara responds on Facebook

Following the announcement, Indara took to his Facebook page on Friday, September 16, to address the development, Vanguard reported.

In his post, he declared that Kano belongs to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a reference to the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the political figure widely associated with the governor's own political roots. Despite the public fallout, Indara maintained that he remains a card-carrying member of the APC.

The development highlights the friction that sometimes emerges between political aides and the elected officials they serve, particularly where personal social media activity collides with official loyalties.

Governor Sule sacks 8 aides

Previously, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dismissed eight Special Advisers and replaced them with nine new appointments, continuing a broad cabinet reshuffle that began two days earlier when six commissioners lost their positions.

Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, said the governor described the move as part of a continuing effort to strengthen service delivery across the state.

Source: Legit.ng