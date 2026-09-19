Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko appeared in full APC campaign attire at the Lagos State APC Campaign Council inauguration on September 18

Kosoko was named Co-Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate as Lagos APC mobilises celebrities ahead of 2027 elections

The video drew mostly negative responses online, with fans threatening to boycott actors who align with political parties

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after footage of him dressed in All Progressives Congress campaign gear began circulating on X and Instagram on September 18, 2026.

In the video, the actor stepped out wearing a white short-sleeved shirt printed with APC logos, Nigerian flag emblems, and the inscription "VOTE Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for governor," topped off with a branded "KOH" cap.

Jide Kosoko steps out in uniform as Lagos APC campaign council holds inauguration. Photo: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko named co-director in Lagos APC structure

The appearance came a day after the Lagos APC published its 2027 campaign council structure on September 17.

Jide Kosoko was appointed Co-Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, which is headed by Toke Benson-Awoyinka, with Eniola Badmus serving as Deputy Director.

The full council, chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was inaugurated on September 18 at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja.

Several Fuji musicians and other entertainers were also listed, signalling the party's strategy to court cultural influencers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Not everyone accepted their listing quietly. Actress Toyin Abraham publicly distanced herself from the directorate, stating she was never consulted, has no interest in politics, and urged the public to disregard her inclusion entirely.

Watch Jide Kosoko in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Jide Kosoko's political alignment

The video triggered a wave of criticism across social media, with many users questioning why entertainers continue to align with the APC.

Several commenters alleged financial motivation behind such affiliations.

@bolajimartins89 wrote:

"It's good we are seeing this, so we can know what movies and films to boycott. Let politicians and their families watch their films. How about that."

@jurvanipoetry8 said:

"Suffering and smiling 😂😂😂"

@alaso_oge reacted:

"I like the way dem sew uniform give them, they can't deny their actions at any point"

@komolafe5006 wrote:

"When dey are sick now dey will come and start crying online for help..God dey."

@ajao_ajibola_mubarak shared:

"They too will eat now they have families, hw much film dey give them. They need double there hustle now"

@boldvision20205 offered a different take:

"Honestly, I don't understand the whole outrage. What exactly is wrong with supporting who you want to support? The same unnecessary drama we saw in 2023 is starting all over again. Nobody is forcing you to support or watch their movie. If you choose not to, they'll still be fine. Let people make their own choices without all this noise."

@slandeddy12345 concluded:

"Until we stop supporting these actors and actresses, they may never understand our feelings or what we are going through in this country."

Jide Kosoko steps out in APC uniform for Lagos campaign council inauguration. Photo: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham discloses why she rejected APC campaign role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham clarified that her decision to reject an APC campaign council role was based on personal conviction, not online bullying.

The actress said she was surprised to see her name on the Lagos APC campaign council list because she knew nothing about it and had already stated that she was not interested in politics.

Toyin had also addressed the issue on Instagram, saying she was not part of any campaign council and wanted to remain outside partisan politics.

Source: Legit.ng