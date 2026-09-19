Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has opened up about his personal approach to prayer and when he turns to God

Otedola said he prays when he needs favour from God, offering a candid glimpse into his personal spiritual routine

The billionaire made the disclosure while visiting the Dangote Refinery with a First Bank delegation led by him

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared an unusually personal detail about his relationship with prayer while speaking during a visit to the Dangote Refinery.

Otedola, who is the largest shareholder of First Bank, led a team from the financial institution to the refinery, where he spoke about the religious habits of his host, Aliko Dangote.

While discussing Dangote’s religious devotion, the billionaire noted that the billionaire industrialist prays five times daily.

Femi Otedola opens up about his personal approach to prayer and when he turns to God. Photo: @fote

Source: Instagram

He then compared Dangote’s routine with his own, making a frank admission about when he usually prays.

“Mr. Aliko Dangote is a very religious man, he prays five times a day. I only pray when I need favour from God,” Otedola said.

Watch the X video of Femi Otedola speaking about when he prays to God here:

Reactions trail Femi Otedola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Lordoye1 stated:

"May your years ahead be filled with good health, peace, fulfilment, favour, and greater accomplishments. May you have the privilege of seeing the fruits of the work you have started and may your contributions continue to benefit generations yet unborn"

@Oluchima1 noted:

"Prophet Mr Femi Otedola. Your footsteps are highly appreciated and your book deeply inspiring. Thank you Oba"

Femi Otedola says he prays when he needs favour from God. Photo: @fote$/X.

Source: Twitter

Femi Otedola's First HoldCo Stake Hits 20.42%

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola, Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, has deepened his hold over Nigeria's most valuable banking stock after buying an additional 680.8 million shares through a private placement, pushing his ownership to 20.42% and lifting the market value of his stake to roughly N1.05 trillion.

The acquisition was completed at N44 per share, a price below the company's July 18 closing figure of N61, according to market sources familiar with the deal.

Source: Legit.ng