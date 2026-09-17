A video of Peller and Jarvis discussing their Dangote shares surfaced on X on Wednesday, 16 September 2026

Jarvis revealed she invested N1 million in the Dangote IPO, leaving Peller visibly shocked by the gap between their contributions

Peller, who put in N200k, fired back at Jarvis with a colourful warning about the risk she was taking with her money

Popular Nigerian content creator and social media personality Peller found himself in a heated but comical exchange with his wife, Jarvis, after she revealed just how much she had poured into Dangote's initial public offering.

The conversation, which surfaced on X on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, began with Peller confidently boasting about his relationship with business mogul Aliko Dangote, claiming that a single call to him would bring serious backup. Jarvis quickly cut in, pointing out that the two of them actually held shares in Dangote's company.

Reactions as Peller scolds Jarvis over N1million Dangote IPO investment, shares amount he put. Photo credit@alikodangote/@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis's Dangote investment gap

Things took a dramatic turn when Jarvis casually dropped that she had invested N1 million in her shares.

The content creator's jaw practically hit the floor. He revealed his own contribution was N200,000, a fraction of what his wife had committed, and immediately launched into a tongue-in-cheek scolding, warning Jarvis she would "hear say frog swallow am" if she was not careful with such a sum.

Peller scolds Jarvis over N1million Dangote IPO investment. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Despite his reaction, Peller later softened slightly, admitting that his heart was not entirely convinced when he put his money in, but that his love for Dangote ultimately pushed him to invest.

Here is the X video of Peller and Jarvis speaking about their shares:

Fans react to the couple's investment banter

The clip quickly gained traction, with many viewers weighing in on both the couple's dynamic and the broader conversation around the Dangote IPO:

@chameleon_fr wrote:

"I too love these two."

@beri_grizou commented:

"Money na water"

@RealAjabson said:

"I love them but Omo, I just pity some people. They think they can become multimillionaires overnight because of the Dangote IPO. Baba, don't deceive yourself. Go and find real work."

Suleman skr added:

"Jarvis really went all in with that 1m. Peller's 200k is still a solid start though. Investment dey sweet when you're building for the future."

Jarvis surprises guests with unusual name for Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis surprised guests at her Lagos wedding when she publicly addressed her new husband, Peller, with playful names that escalated into the shocking phrase "womb shifter."

The groom, dressed in traditional attire, was visibly stunned as the crowd erupted, while Jarvis quickly tried to retract the remark.

The viral moment, captured on video, added to the couple’s reputation for unfiltered energy and strengthened their status as one of Nigeria’s most-watched digital love stories.

Source: Legit.ng