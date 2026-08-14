Peller made a bold declaration during a recent livestream about the billionaires he plans to collaborate with

The streamer credited himself with boosting the popularity of fellow content creator Iceking, King Ochacho's son

Peller named Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola as his top targets for streaming collabs in 2025

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has set the internet buzzing after revealing his ambitious plans to go live with some of the world's most powerful billionaires.

During a recent livestream, the newlywed content creator made a statement that quickly caught the attention of his audience, dropping the names of Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as people he intends to collaborate with before the year runs out.

Peller names Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola as his top targets for streaming collabs in 2025. Photos: Peller/Aliko Dangote/Femi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Peller did not stop there.

He also used the moment to remind his followers of his influence within the content creation space, claiming responsibility for the rise of Iceking, the son of popular figure King Ochacho.

Peller Names His Billionaire Streaming Targets

Speaking directly to his audience during the session, Peller said he had already begun receiving interest from wealthy individuals following Iceking's growth in popularity.

In his words:

"I made King Ochacho's son, Iceking, popular, and now a lot of billionaires are reaching out to me to stream together. I'd like to meet Otedola, Bill Gates, and Dangote. Those are my aims this year, and I will achieve it. I don't want their money, but if they give me, I'll collect."

The comment drew widespread attention online, with many reacting to both his confidence and his humorous admission that he would not turn down money if it came his way.

Watch the X video of Peller talking about his stream targets here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users

@LindaSm22623465 stated:

"Then tell you say then no no dangote and otedola pass you niii that name no fear you waiting then want popular for again"

@IwuobaB60 noted:

"I don’t know who this clown thinks he is because we reward illiterate in this country doesn’t mean it so everywhere. Bill Gates will not like to meet an Olodo like you Peller."

@its_Miguel04 shared:

"If he had say Tony Elumelu I would have say Okay but Otedola is a no way he don’t even like to talk too much as far it’s not about business."

Peller credited himself with boosting the popularity of fellow content creator Iceking, King Ochacho's son. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller scolds his wife for appearing 'naked'

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis sparked reactions during a live stream after Peller noticed that his wife was not wearing a bra.

The content creator quickly used his hand to cover her chest before making a pointed remark about who her body now belongs to.

Peller also proudly showed off his wedding ring during the live session, revealing that he does not usually wear jewellery but was happy to wear the ring.

Source: Legit.ng