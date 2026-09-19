President Tinubu announced that more than 120,000 vehicles have been converted to CNG over the past three years under his administration

Tinubu shared specific fare reductions across several states, including a 40% drop on some Abuja commuter routes through a NURTW partnership

The president urged all state governments to scale up CNG infrastructure and fleet deployment before October 1

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his administration has converted over 120,000 vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG) since 2023, pointing to falling transport fares across several states as evidence that the initiative is already delivering results for Nigerians.

Tinubu made the disclosure in a series of posts on his official X account on Friday, September 19, 2026, saying Nigeria now has more than 400 certified conversion centres and over 90 CNG refuelling stations, with both figures rising daily.

President urges governors to act fast as CNG brings relief to daily commuters. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fare reductions across states

The president listed specific price cuts on commuter routes to back his claims. In Abuja, a partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has brought a 40 per cent fare reduction on several routes where commercial vehicles have been converted to CNG.

The Area 1 to Gwagwalada route dropped from ₦1,500 to ₦900, Nyanya from ₦700 to ₦420, and Wuse from ₦400 to ₦240.

In Plateau State, government-supported buses carry roughly 13,000 commuters daily at ₦200 per trip, compared to the market rate of over ₦500.

In Niger State, the Suleja to Abuja route now costs ₦550, down from about ₦800. Abia State has deployed 40 electric buses with fares subsidised by 50 per cent.

"These are not projections. Nigerians are already experiencing these savings," Tinubu wrote.

Push to scale before October 1

Tinubu also noted progress in other states, saying Edo has 50 CNG buses already in active service, Kano has converted more than 1,000 commercial vehicles, and Akwa Ibom has taken delivery of 50 CNG buses ahead of commercial operations. Delta, Kwara, and Lagos are also expanding CNG-supported transport services.

The president called on all state governors to sustain the momentum ahead of October 1, urging them to work with transport unions, support vehicle conversions, and ensure that the savings from cheaper energy translate into lower fares for passengers.

Addressing global energy pressures pushing up petrol and diesel costs, Tinubu said Nigeria cannot control international oil markets but can reduce its exposure as a gas-rich nation. He rejected calls to reinstate the petrol subsidy regime, describing it as "ruinous" and one that "consumed trillions of naira and left our economy exposed to every movement in international oil prices."

"We must accelerate the cheaper alternatives we have been building at home with greater urgency," he said.

The Federal Government, he added, will continue to expand CNG infrastructure and conversion capacity while creating conditions for states, transport operators, and private investors to participate in growing the ecosystem.

Atiku tells Tinubu to lower cost of fuel

Previously, Legit.ng reported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called on President Bola Tinubu to use the eight months remaining in office to bring down petrol prices and ease the economic burden on Nigerian families, warning that distributing bags of rice cannot substitute for sound energy policy.

Atiku, in a public address titled "Address on Fuel Prices, Palliatives and the Cost of Living," said the consequences of the May 29, 2023 petrol subsidy removal without adequate transition support for workers, farmers and businesses had travelled "from the petrol station to the bus stop, from the bus stop to the market, and from the market to the family dining table."

Source: Legit.ng